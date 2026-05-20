Ryan Breslow made the comments during a recent speech. Picture: Fortune

By Alex Storey

The CEO of fintech company Bolt has defended his decision to sack his entire HR team, claiming they were "creating problems that didn't exist".

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The US company let go of roughly 30 per cent of its staff in April alone, which was its fourth round of job cuts in as many years. Head of the firm Ryan Breslow, 32, defended the decision, telling a Fortune summit: "We had an HR team, and that HR team was creating problems that didn’t exist. "Those problems disappeared when I let them go." Read more: Standard Chartered boss says AI comments taken ‘out of context’ after backlash Read more: Starmer extends fuel duty freeze for the rest of the year - but faces fury over Russian oil deal

"We got rid of our HR team.”



Bolt CEO Ryan Breslow defended sweeping workforce cuts at Bolt—including a recent layoff affecting roughly 30% of employees—as well as his decision to eliminate the company’s HR team.#FortuneWorkplaceSummit | https://t.co/8iLEhnNoWf pic.twitter.com/CSb2BtLqOv — FORTUNE (@FortuneMagazine) May 19, 2026

Mr Breslow said his decision was motivated by a desire to return Bolt to its culture as a start-up. He added that HR professionals were better suited to "peacetime" conditions at larger companies instead of a start-up environment focused on rapid growth and efficiency. Bolt, which makes software to speed up online checkouts, has set up a smaller “people operations team” to oversee employee training and serve as a resource for employees. The job losses come after the company endured a challenging few years which saw its valuation fall from a peak of $11 billion to $300 million in 2024, The Information reports. Mr Breslow left the company in 2022 but returned in 2025 to address its fall-off.