Ministers are expected to class these products high in fat, salt and sugar (HFFS) - putting in the same category as chocolate and oven pizza.

Supermarkets face new restrictions. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Fruit juices, flavoured yoghurts and cereal bars will soon be classified as junk food as part of the Government’s drive to tackle obesity.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hundreds of products once considered heathy are set to be rebadged as health officials prepare to unveil a sweeping package of restrictions on supermarkets. While products like ice cream and crisps have long been considered obviously bad for consumers, experts have been raising awareness around other foods that are just as bad but are marketed as healthy. Described as ultra-processed foods (UPFS), these tend to include additives and ingredients in the small print that are not used when people cook from scratch, such as preservatives, emulsifiers and artificial colours and flavours. Fruit juices, some cereals, flavoured yoghurts, white bread, and other staples all fall into that category. They also often contain high levels of saturated fat, salt, sugar and additives, which experts say leaves less room in people’s diets for more nutritious foods. Read more: Eating fewer ultra-processed foods could boost weight loss Read more: Study suggests link between ultra processed foods and lung cancer

Breakfast cereals could be labelled junk food. Picture: Getty

Ministers are expected to class these products high in fat, salt and sugar (HFFS) putting in the same category as chocolate and oven pizza, when they publish an update to the UK’s nutrition classification system in the coming weeks. They will also likely ban supermarkets from putting these items at the front of their stores and or near checkouts, according to the Telegraph. Supermarkets will also be barred from putting “buy-one-get-one-free” deals on these products. Meanwhile, adverts for the products will reportedly be banned after 9pm. Former prime minister Boris Johnson first announced the 9pm HFFS’ TV ban in 2021. But it was later pushed back to 2025 after the Conservative government said it wanted to give the food and drink industry time to prepare for the measure amid the cost of living crisis.

Breakfast cereals are set to be among foods labelled as junk food under sweeping new restrictions. Picture: Alamy