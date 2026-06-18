Cervical cancer deaths fall to zero in vaccinated young women - as risk of dying before 30 'close to zero' thanks to jabs
Around 200 lives in England have been saved so far thanks to a vaccine against cervical cancer, with that figure set to rise as people age and more are vaccinated, data suggests.
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A study funded by Cancer Research UK and led by Queen Mary University of London shows the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is working to help wipe out cervical cancer across the country.
The study estimated that children vaccinated at age 12–13 have close to zero risk of dying from cervical cancer before the age of 30.
Between 2020 and 2024, there were no deaths from cervical cancer in women aged 20 to 24 in England for the first time.
Without a jab, around 23 deaths would have been expected.
The study, published in The Lancet medical journal, also found that from 2015-19 there was an 80% reduction in cervical cancer deaths among women aged 20-24.
The jab was introduced for girls in 2008 and 2019 for boys.
HPV refers to a group of viruses which can be transmitted through sexual contact and cause no symptoms.
Around 13 high-risk types of HPV are known to cause 99.7% of cervical cancers.
The jab also protects against genital warts and head and neck cancers, such as those in the mouth or throat.
However, despite progress towards eliminating cervical cancer, experts are worried about falling vaccination rates.
The HPV vaccine is routinely offered in Year 8, with some local authorities running catch up programmes in year 9 and 10.
In England from 2024-2025, 71.7% of girls were vaccinated in Year 8 as were 67% of boys.
By Year 10, this reached 75.5% in girls and 70.5% in boys, but it was below the World Health Organisation target of 90% for girls and lower than the previous year.
London had the lowest HPV vaccination rates at 62.6% for girls and 57.7% for boys.
Cancer Research UK said a fall in jab uptake threatens progress, with around one in four young people currently leaving school unprotected.
'Saving lives'
Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK, said: “We know the HPV vaccine is extremely effective at stopping cervical cancer before it starts and for the first time, these findings show it is saving lives – a powerful example of what’s possible when science is backed by strong public health programmes.
“Thanks to HPV vaccination and cervical screening, a future where almost nobody gets cervical cancer is now firmly in sight.
“But uptake of the vaccine has dropped in recent years, and this progress is at risk.
“It’s essential that the UK Government and health systems urgently address this with targeted action to reach communities where uptake is the lowest.
“Beating cervical cancer means beating it for everyone. Every parent and guardian can support this by making sure children and young people get the HPV vaccine.
“It’s also important that people take up cervical screening when invited, even if they have had the HPV vaccine.”
'Hugely encouraging news'
NHS director of vaccination, Caroline Temmink, said: “This hugely encouraging news shows the life-saving impact of the HPV vaccine and it’s incredibly exciting to be able to say to this whole generation: cervical cancer and some other cancers shouldn’t be a risk for you.
“Alongside cervical screening, HPV vaccination is central to the NHS ambition to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040.
"It’s a safe and effective vaccine and we urge everyone eligible to take up the offer when invited.”
'Lives saved'
Professor Peter Sasieni, lead author from Queen Mary, said: “This is the first study to highlight the impact of HPV vaccination on cervical cancer mortality.
“We estimate that since its introduction, HPV vaccination has prevented nearly 200 young women from dying from cervical cancer in England.
“But that’s just the tip of the iceberg – as vaccinated generations grow older, we’ll see many more lives saved from cervical cancer.”