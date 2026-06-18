By Flaminia Luck

Around 200 lives in England have been saved so far thanks to a vaccine against cervical cancer, with that figure set to rise as people age and more are vaccinated, data suggests.

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A study funded by Cancer Research UK and led by Queen Mary University of London shows the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is working to help wipe out cervical cancer across the country. The study estimated that children vaccinated at age 12–13 have close to zero risk of dying from cervical cancer before the age of 30. Between 2020 and 2024, there were no deaths from cervical cancer in women aged 20 to 24 in England for the first time. Without a jab, around 23 deaths would have been expected.

The HPV vaccine is routinely offered in Year 8 in the UK. Picture: Alamy

The study, published in The Lancet medical journal, also found that from 2015-19 there was an 80% reduction in cervical cancer deaths among women aged 20-24. The jab was introduced for girls in 2008 and 2019 for boys. HPV refers to a group of viruses which can be transmitted through sexual contact and cause no symptoms. Around 13 high-risk types of HPV are known to cause 99.7% of cervical cancers. The jab also protects against genital warts and head and neck cancers, such as those in the mouth or throat. However, despite progress towards eliminating cervical cancer, experts are worried about falling vaccination rates. The HPV vaccine is routinely offered in Year 8, with some local authorities running catch up programmes in year 9 and 10.

Without a jab, around 23 deaths would have been expected. Picture: Alamy

In England from 2024-2025, 71.7% of girls were vaccinated in Year 8 as were 67% of boys. By Year 10, this reached 75.5% in girls and 70.5% in boys, but it was below the World Health Organisation target of 90% for girls and lower than the previous year. London had the lowest HPV vaccination rates at 62.6% for girls and 57.7% for boys. Cancer Research UK said a fall in jab uptake threatens progress, with around one in four young people currently leaving school unprotected. 'Saving lives' Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK, said: “We know the HPV vaccine is extremely effective at stopping cervical cancer before it starts and for the first time, these findings show it is saving lives – a powerful example of what’s possible when science is backed by strong public health programmes. “Thanks to HPV vaccination and cervical screening, a future where almost nobody gets cervical cancer is now firmly in sight. “But uptake of the vaccine has dropped in recent years, and this progress is at risk. “It’s essential that the UK Government and health systems urgently address this with targeted action to reach communities where uptake is the lowest. “Beating cervical cancer means beating it for everyone. Every parent and guardian can support this by making sure children and young people get the HPV vaccine. “It’s also important that people take up cervical screening when invited, even if they have had the HPV vaccine.”

The NHS aims to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040. Picture: Alamy