The NHS is set to offer a self-testing kit to four million women who have missed a cervical screening appointment.

The at-home kit will test for human papillomavirus (HPV), which causes cervical cancer in most cases, as one third of women who are eligible for the screening have not taken it up.

Dr Sue Mann, national clinical director for women’s health at NHS England, said: “Screening saves thousands of lives each year by preventing cancers and catching them earlier, but only around two-thirds of women are attending cervical screening appointments when invited by the NHS.

“Offering millions of women an alternative test they can do from the comfort of their own homes will be a game-changer – making it easier than ever for them to get tested for HPV."

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