Cervical cancer: Four million women to be sent home-test
Who is eligible for cervical cancer screening, how does test work, and what is cervical cancer?
The NHS is set to offer a self-testing kit to four million women who have missed a cervical screening appointment.
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The at-home kit will test for human papillomavirus (HPV), which causes cervical cancer in most cases, as one third of women who are eligible for the screening have not taken it up.
Dr Sue Mann, national clinical director for women’s health at NHS England, said: “Screening saves thousands of lives each year by preventing cancers and catching them earlier, but only around two-thirds of women are attending cervical screening appointments when invited by the NHS.
“Offering millions of women an alternative test they can do from the comfort of their own homes will be a game-changer – making it easier than ever for them to get tested for HPV."
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Who is eligible for a screening?
The NHS has said it will send four million invites on the NHS App or via text message, email or letter to order a free kit to use at home.
How does the test work?
The self-testing kit contains a swab which is used to collect a sample from the vagina, and this should be posted back to the NHS for free where it is checked for high-risk HPV.
If the a high-risk HPV is found, the individual will be invited to book a follow-up cervical screening appointment at their GP surgery or sexual health clinic.
At the clinic, the nurse or doctor will take a small sample from the cervix to check for cell changes.
How can I get a test?
You do not need to do anything if you are registered with the NHS and the health service will approach you.