A popular Mexican influencer has been shot dead while livestreaming on social media outside a KFC.

Cesar Gastélum, 25, was killed on Tuesday while livestreaming with two friends outside the fast food chain in a busy shopping plaza in the northwestern city of ​Culiacan. The three were dressed in cowboy hats and bright orange jackets with the large backpacks of food delivery drivers.

Videos circulating online show two people on a motorcycle, both wearing ​helmets, approaching him and his friends. The driver of the motorcycle then fires a gun directly at Gastélum's head who immediately collapses.

Gastélum - who had nearly 600,000 followers on TikTok - was known for his comedy videos and lifestyle content.

A Sinaloan state official said a significant security ​operation was underway following his death. So far, no arrests have yet been made.

At least 12 social media influencers have been murdered in Culiacán since two factions of the Sinaloa cartel began their battle for control of the city in September 2024, according to local media reports.