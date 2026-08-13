Up to 8,000 of the more than 70,000 illegal migrants breached the Spanish enclave’s borders month reportedly remain in the territory.

Spainsh authorities plan to hold migrants in warehouses in Ceuta for processing. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Moroccan migrants who stormed into Ceuta are to be rounded up and held in warehouses ahead of their deportation - after it emerged that some have been accused of sexual assault.

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Up to 8,000 of the more than 70,000 illegal migrants breached the Spanish enclave’s borders month reportedly remain in the territory. One warehouse in Tarajal, yards from the Moroccan border, and another in the Ceuta could be used as temporary accommodation as they await deportation and processing, according to Spain’s interior ministry. Officials are reportedly seeking to return migrants within 72 hours of locating them before transporting them to the warehouses for identification and processing. But around 862 migrant minors are thought to be protected from deportation and are having their status processed by authorities. At least 72 migrants died during the crossing, some having drowned and others were crushed in a stampede. Read more: Migrant dies trying to paraglide from Morocco to Ceuta - as fears grow of another surge Read more: Between 3,000 and 5,000 migrants still in Ceuta after surge across border from Morocco

Spain said it has returned tens of thousands of migrants back to Morocco. Picture: Getty