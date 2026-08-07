The Spanish enclave of Ceuta is still reeling from a rush of around 78,000 migrants arriving on its shores in one week.

An Ngo In Ceuta Has Distributed More Than 12,000 Meals To Migrants Since The Mass Influx Began. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Spain has retaliated aand said it will impose border controls on travellers from Italy as a row over the migrant influx into Ceuta intensifies.

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Last week, more than 78,000 people crossed into Ceuta by land and sea in an unprecedented surge from Morocco into the Spanish enclave. Donald Trump described the chaotic scenes as an "invasion" and a "catastrophe". In response to the migrant surge, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni temporarily suspended the Schengen free-movement agreement for air and sea travel from Spain. Now, in retaliation, Spain said it would establish border controls for flights and ships from Italy from midnight on Saturday until September 7.

In a statement, the Italian government said it would only reconsider its decision once it was certain there were no security or terrorism risks, no new migration wave and no irregular migrants heading towards European territory. More than 48,000 of them returned to Morocco within 48 hours, Spain also confirmed. Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez visited Ceuta on Friday, describing the border breach as “a violation of Spain’s territorial integrity”.

Several people are washing themselves in the public showers on Trampolín beach, Ceuta (Spain). Picture: Alamy