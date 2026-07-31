Cars were seen burning on the streets back on the Moroccan side of the Melilla border as hundreds waited their turn to try and jump the fence

By Alice Padgett

Nearly 49,000 migrants crossed into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in the space of just one day, as they rushed by sea and land from Morocco.

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Spain deployed military units to Ceuta in North Africa as migrants surged by sea and land into the territory - one of only three land borders with Europe on the African continent. Thousands of migrants, mostly young men, swimming or floating on inner tubes from the Moroccan side, and others breaking through a gate on land and running into the city. 49,000 migrants had arrived in the outpost, which has a population of just 84,000 people. Residents now fear for their safety as migrants break into homes with hammers and then surge inside. Groups of men were filmed throwing rocks at police cars and active aggressively towards police. Meanwhile, Military were forced to use tear gas as thousands surged across the border. Local media claimed that a couple carrying a baby even used a ladder to climb up to a first-floor window of a local's house. Cars were seen burning on the streets back on the Moroccan side of the Melilla border as hundreds waited their turn to try and jump the fence. Fires were reportedly started by frustrated arsonists denied passage. Read More: Migrants wave from packed dinghy after sprinting into the sea in first migrant Channel crossing since Burnham became PM Read More: 'Where are the police?' Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp follows migrants to a dinghy live on LBC - as he questions value of £662m deal with France

Migrants gather around a torched vehicle while waiting for a chance to cross to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta. Picture: Reuters

Hundreds even converged on a supermarket, where staff were forced to let a few men through a huge gate at a time. In Fnideq, a Moroccan town just beyond the Ceuta border, Moroccan authorities aimed water cannons at migrants very late Thursday in an attempt to deter them from crossing. "It was very tough. The police tried to stop us. But our will and determination allowed us to come here," migrant Jadid Zacaria, his hair and shirt still wet from the ocean, said in an interview in Ceuta on Thursday afternoon as migrants streamed through a border gate nearby.

Tear gas was deployed against the migrants. Picture: Reuters

Migrants reportedly breaking into a house in Ceuta. Picture: Social media

Some of the migrants shouted, "Long live Spain" as they entered the territory. Nine corpses were found in Ceuta on Thursday, local authorities said, rising the number of people who died on trying to enter the Spanish enclave to 18. 60 migrants have died attempting to cross into the territory in recent months.

Migrants try to cross from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta. Picture: Alamy

In Melilla, Spain's second autonomous city in northern Africa, footage from local media and human rights organisations appeared to show clashes at the Beni Ansar border point late Thursday. That has been the only open crossing between Morocco and Melilla for the past six years. According to Omar Naji of the Moroccan Association for Human Rights, at least three vehicles were set ablaze and injuries were reported among migrants and security forces. This comes as pain's Socialist government stands out in Europe for its pro-migrant stance, and it has recently launched a programme to provide legal status for some 500,000 undocumented migrants, triggering an influx of applications double that number. Nigel Farage took to social media to respond to the viral footage. "It's time to wake up everybody," he said.

My response to viral footage from the Moroccan border.



It’s time to wake up everybody. pic.twitter.com/V4EtxT6vBe — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 30, 2026

Thousands of migrants storm the border between Morocco and Ceuta. Picture: Getty

Morocco's Interior Ministry did not respond to requests for comment. The government said 200 specialised police officers and 60 troops arrived from the Spanish mainland to reinforce Ceuta's regular forces. It was unclear whether reinforcements were being sent to Melilla, and authorities were not immediately available for comment.

Hundreds of migrants reach Spain's Ceuta after swimming from Morocco. Picture: Getty

Spanish army soldiers are deployed to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta. Picture: Alamy

On a highway 150 kilometres (90 miles) south of Ceuta in Morocco, Reuters witnesses saw groups of young people walking north in hopes of reaching Spanish territory. The scene was reminiscent of 2021, when some 10,000 people from Morocco and sub-Saharan Africa, many of them minors, entered Ceuta, an enclave of 85,000 people. Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will travel to Ceuta on Friday with Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska for meetings with security forces and local authorities, his office said.

Migrants crowd together as they try to cross from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta. Picture: Alamy

Many shops in Ceuta were shuttered on Thursday. Enrique Serrano, who runs a women's clothing store, said business owners were organising self-defence because they believed police resources would be insufficient. "I'm not opening this afternoon because the situation is extremely tense ... The first thing I have to do is protect my business and my family," he said, adding that hundreds of migrants rushed through the border fence in a matter of minutes during the early hours of Thursday.

Migrants cross from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta. Picture: Alamy