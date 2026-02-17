Holiday Inn owner InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has revealed stronger sales and profits after opening a record 443 hotels over the past year.

The FTSE 100 group said the improved performance came despite “some turbulent trading conditions” in 2025.

Shares in the company moved higher in early trading on Tuesday.

IHG, which also runs the Crowne Plaza and Hotel Indigo brands, revealed that total revenue grew by 5% to 5.19 billion dollars (£3.8 billion) in 2025, compared with a year earlier.

Meanwhile, operating profits rose by 15% to 1.2 billion dollars (£880 million) for the year.

It came as the group added more than 65,000 hotel rooms to its estate after opening 443 hotels amid its continued expansion plans.

This included a boost from its acquisition of the European hotel brand Ruby early last year.

The company also reported that revenue per available room rose by 1.5% over the year, with strong growth in Europe and the Middle East helping to offset a 1.6% fall in greater China.

Elie Maalouf, chief executive officer of IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “Thanks to the hard work of our teams we delivered excellent financial performance in 2025 and in the face of some turbulent trading conditions.

“There was also further progress on our clear strategy to unlock IHG’s full potential for all stakeholders.

“We accelerated the growth of our brands, expanded in key markets, strengthened hotel owner returns, drove ancillary fee streams, delivered cost efficiencies and returned surplus capital to shareholders.”

Adam Vettese, market analyst for eToro, said: “InterContinental Hotel Group has delivered another strong set of numbers, underlining the strength of its asset light model even as the post Covid travel boom cools.”