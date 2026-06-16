Virgin Money is offering safe spaces across 42 branches to support people affected by domestic abuse.

Nationwide Building Society said the rollout of safe spaces across the Virgin Money branches will bring the total number across Nationwide’s branch network to 475.

Safe spaces are private, confidential areas in branches where anyone experiencing domestic abuse can access support, make calls to specialist charities, and find safety away from their abuser.

Throughout the World Cup, Nationwide is backing domestic abuse charity Hestia’s Support Is A Team Sport campaign, which encourages people to recognise the signs of abuse, and download Bright Sky, an app offering advice and access to local and national support services.

The app also helps users find their nearest Nationwide or Virgin Money safe space and provides guidance on how to support someone safely.

Customers can also locate their nearest Nationwide safe space using Nationwide’s branch finder.

Nationwide said it offers a package of support for those experiencing abuse, including a partnership with domestic abuse charity Refuge, providing specialist advice and emergency help. People can also access Shout, a free confidential mental health text service.

For those experiencing financial and economic abuse, Nationwide has also introduced an in-app payment reference blocking feature, enabling victim-survivors to block abusers’ threatening or coercive messages accompanying bank transfers.

Mandy Beech, director of retail services at Nationwide, said: “We urge anyone experiencing abuse to reach out – our in-branch safe spaces are here to support you.

“We know that a bank or building society might not be the most obvious or conventional place to turn in a moment of crisis, but through our charity partners and the tools we have built, there are real, practical things we can do to help people get the support they need.

“Colleagues across more than 600 branches have participated in our domestic abuse awareness training because no one should face this alone.”

Sue Harper, deputy director, domestic abuse and sexual violence prevention at Hestia, said: “While football does not cause abuse, we know that existing abusive behaviour often intensifies on match days.

“Heightened emotions and increased alcohol consumption can escalate harm, leaving victim-survivors dreading match days and feeling unsafe in their own homes.

“This summer, we all have a role to play. We can help people feel less alone and ensure they get the support they need.”

Other financial services providers also provide support to people experiencing domestic abuse.

TSB, for example, also offers safe spaces, as well as a flee fund, giving domestic abuse victims up to £500 to pay for essentials to help them to leave an abusive relationship.

Economic abuse often accompanies other forms of domestic abuse, as part of a wider pattern of exercising control over another person.

Warning signs include someone having power and control over the other person’s finances; preventing the person from working or accessing their own salary; or spending the other person’s money or taking out loans in their name without the other person’s knowledge or consent.

Here are the locations of the Virgin Money branches with a safe space:

Bailleston

Bolton

Clydebank

Cramlington

Darlington

Doncaster

Dumfries

Dunfermline

Eston

Falkirk

Glasgow, Hillhead

Greenock

Hamilton

Harrogate

Hartlepool

Inverurie

Keith

Kilmarnock

Kirkintilloch

Kirkwall

Leeds City

Leeds, Moortown

Leeds, Hunslet

Mansfield

Montrose

Motherwell

Oldham

Paisley

Perth

Preston

Pudsey

Rutherglen

Scunthorpe

Stornoway

Sheffield, Hillsborough

Sheffield, Woodseats

Shipley

Stockport

Sunderland

Thornaby

Tobermory

Washington