More than 100 jobs will be created as a result of the Prime Minister’s trade mission to India, the UK Government has said.

Overall, 6,800 jobs are expected to come to the UK along with £1.2 billion in investments from the Asian country following Sir Keir Starmer’s visit.

Ministers said the trade mission, led by the Prime Minister alongside Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander and Business Secretary Peter Kyle, helped secure £16 million worth of investments for electrical engineering firm Allenwest from Indian metal and mining companies.

Meanwhile, AI software platform Microbira secured a £10.4 million investment over the next five years to research infection diagnostics and help with anti-microbial resistance in India.

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander said the trade mission will create more than 100 jobs across Glasgow and Edinburgh (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Linkfields, an AI tech company, is investing £10 million to create 100 jobs in Edinburgh and Glasgow, the UK Government said.

Trinity Infra and Projects, a construction and property development company, will also create 25 jobs in Glasgow.

The Scottish Secretary said: “These investments, which will create more than 100 new jobs across Glasgow and Edinburgh, are an unmistakeable example of how the UK Government is driving home the benefits of our historic trade deal with India for Scotland.

“These announcements are fantastic news for Scotland and will help put money directly into the pockets of hardworking Scots.”

The Business and Trade Secretary said: “India is now the fourth-biggest economy in the world and by investing billions of pounds to back thousands of jobs from sectors as diverse as AI, education and financial services shows the scale of opportunity this presents for Scottish businesses.

“Their success in India will only grow as our new trade deal galvanises our economic partnership, brings our two countries even closer together and ultimately delivers economic growth right across Scotland.”