HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has apologised after its helplines were down for part of Thursday, with the self-assessment deadline looming at the end of this month.

Lines were closed at 11.40am due to a short-lived technical issue, according to the revenue body, but all helplines reopened by 2.15pm.

HMRC encouraged people to use its digital services where possible.

An HMRC spokesperson said: “We’ve now reopened our helplines – including for self-assessment. We thank people for their patience and are sorry for the inconvenience.”

It came in the run-up to the self-assessment deadline on January 31.

Those who miss the deadline could face an initial late filing penalty of £100, followed by possible further penalties.

Figures released by HMRC on January 5 showed more than 6.36 million taxpayers had submitted their tax return by then, while nearly 5.65 million still needed to complete their self-assessment form before the deadline.

Jenny Ross, Which? Money editor, said: “With the self-assessment tax deadline rapidly approaching, it’s hugely concerning to see that HMRC’s phone lines have gone down.

“This will be hugely frustrating to those needing help with their tax returns, and particularly disruptive to those unable to use digital services.”

People who are unable to meet the self-assessment deadline have previously been urged to tell HMRC before January 31. HMRC has said it will treat those with reasonable excuses fairly.