The UK’s unemployment rate has dropped again unexpectedly, but vacancies tumbled to the lowest level outside of the pandemic era for 12 years in a sign of the pressures facing job hunters.

Official figures showed while the jobless rate fell to 4.6% in the three months to September, down from 4.7% in the previous three months, the number of job openings tumbled by another 22,000.

This took the number of vacancies down to 690,000 in the three months to October – the lowest level since April 2021, but outside of the Covid years, it was the lowest since September 2014.

Britain’s unemployment rate has fallen again unexpectedly to its lowest level for more than a year despite another sharp drop in the number of job vacancies, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the number of workers on payrolls also declined sharply, down 34,000 during October to 30.2 million, although this is a provisional estimation and subject to revision.

The latest figures showed regular earnings growth eased back to 3.5% in the three months to September, down from 3.7% in the previous three months, though this continued to be outstripped by Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation, up 0.4% in real terms.

The data comes as a long-awaited report into youth unemployment by former Labour health secretary Alan Milburn is being published on Tuesday outlining major reforms to tackle rising numbers of young people across the UK not in education, employment or training – known as Neets.

The ONS figures showed unemployment among 16 to 24-year-olds eased back to 15.1% in the latest three months, but the inactivity rate for those not in work or full-time education remained high at 20.8%.

Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics, said the drop in vacancies was “concentrated in smaller businesses, which report that increased labour and operating costs are affecting their hiring decisions”.

Sectors such as retail and hospitality, leisure and construction in particular have pulled back on hiring, with the industries knocked by Labour’s move last year to hike national insurance contributions and increase the minimum wage, sending staff costs soaring.

Martin Beck, chief economist at WPI Strategy, said: “The problem isn’t that businesses are firing workers. It’s that they’re increasingly reluctant to hire them.”

He said this “raises further questions about the wisdom of Government policies that have made employing people more expensive and potentially more burdensome, notably higher employer national insurance contributions and expanded employment rights”.

He also warned against the Bank of England raising interest rates further after this month’s hike from 3.75% to 4%, which he said could badly impact the jobs market.

The data comes as a long-awaited report into youth unemployment by Alan Milburn is being published (Jeff Moore/PA)

He said: “The danger now is that policymakers become so preoccupied with preventing another inflation shock that they overlook the damage being done to employment and growth.

“With hiring weak, wage pressures easing and energy prices retreating, another rate rise would risk turning a prolonged jobs market slowdown into something altogether more serious.”

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “While solid on the surface, it is clear that the details in this employment report underline the growing cost of workers to businesses across the economy.

“Key sectors like construction and leisure have seen sharp losses over the last two years, a point particularly relevant today as the Neet report is released.”