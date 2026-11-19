Royal Mail has revealed a worsening service performance against letter delivery targets despite turnaround efforts.

The group – whose owner International Distribution Services (IDS) was bought last year by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky – said it delivered 82.5% of first-class deliveries the next day and 87.2% of second-class mail within three working days during the second quarter of the year.

This is down from 85% for first-class and 91.4% of second-class delivered on time in the first quarter of the year.

Under targets set by regulator Ofcom, 90% of first-class mail should be delivered the next day and 95% of second-class mail should be delivered within three days, having been lowered from April as part of universal service reforms.

Royal Mail insisted it was making progress as it overhauls its operations, including the moves to scrap second-class post on Saturdays, but said the turnaround would take time.

It said: “Given the scale and pace of the universal service change, we do not expect progress on quality of service to be linear.

“The introduction of the new delivery model requires time for delivery offices to adapt to the new processes before customers receive the most reliable service possible throughout the transition.”

Royal Mail last month said it was pausing the full rollout of its second-class post overhaul until after Christmas to allow staff to focus on the peak festive season.

Citizens Advice said Royal Mail was on track to miss first-class delivery targets for the tenth year in a row and second-class for seven years in a row.

Tom MacInnes, director of policy at Citizens Advice, said: “Putting a letter in a postbox shouldn’t be like rolling a dice to see if it arrives on time.

“But that’s the pot luck service consumers get with Royal Mail.”

He added: “To date, Ofcom’s efforts to hold Royal Mail to account have made no impact on service.

“That’s why the regulator needs to escalate its action and prevent Royal Mail from raising stamp prices while continuing to miss annual delivery targets.”

Royal Mail also said on Thursday that boss Alistair Cochrane was retiring at the end of the year, to be replaced by IDS and Royal Mail chief financial officer Paul Ablin.