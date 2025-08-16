Police have launched a murder hunt after a woman was fatally assaulted in east London in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Met Police officers were called to Chadwell Heath at 5.30am this morning after reports of a morning.

A woman was found at the scene but was unable to be revived by paramedics who pronounced her dead on Chadwell Heath Lane, east London.

Her family have been informed but the woman, believed to be in her 20s, has not been formally identified.

The Metropolitan Police's Detective Superintendent Brian Hobbs said: "Our thoughts today are with the victim's family and friends in light of this truly tragic event.

"Local residents will see an increased number of officers in and around the area while our investigative work is carried out.

"I want to thank residents for their patience while this continues. I would ask anyone who was in the area of Romford, who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, to come forward to us."

Police has asked that anyone with information about the killing come forward.

Those with information have been asked to contact police via 101 quoting 1625/16Aug, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111