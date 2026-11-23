His family described him as core of the Boseman household: "A devoted husband to Carolyn Boseman and father to Derrick, Kevin and the late Chadwick Boseman, Leroy was a source of strength, love and guidance to his family.

Chadwick Boseman with his parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman. Picture: Family handout

By Georgia Bell

Leroy Boseman, the father of late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, has died after a "brief illness”, according to his family.

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Leroy died aged 82 on Thursday, his family confirmed through their representative on Saturday afternoon. His family described him as “devoted” and the core of the Boseman household in a statement. They wrote: "A devoted husband to Carolyn Boseman and father to Derrick, Kevin and the late Chadwick Boseman, Leroy was a source of strength, love and guidance to his family. It went on: “His life and values leave an enduring legacy for generations to come." Throughout Leroy’s career, he worked at a textile factory and ran an upholstery business. He raised three sons with his wife, Carolyn, a nurse. Read more: Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies aged 43 Read more: Chadwick Boseman and Marcus Rashford among Twitter’s most discussed 2020 topics

Chadwick Boseman was best known for his role in Marvel's Black Panther. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Leroy’s hometown of Belton, shared by Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home in Anderson, S.C., is just 11 miles east of Anderson, where his son Chadwick is buried at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery. Leroy’s son Chadwick was known for his seminal roles in Black Panther, 42 and Get On Up. Chadwick died aged 43 on August 28th 2020, after fighting stage IV colon cancer for four years. The actor had never discussed the disease publicly and had worked on blockbuster films throughout his treatment, his family said in August 2020. "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," they added.

Actor Chadwick Boseman is honored with a Posthumous Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 20, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty