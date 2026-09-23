Britain's Chagos Islands deal is on hold after the Defence Secretary admits 'can't proceed without US support'

Admitting the deal "can't proceed without US support", Wes Streeting's comments come hours after Donald Trump was seen to slam the proposed Chagos Island deal during Andy Burnham's first meeting with the US President.

Confirming that Trump's stance on the deal "is settled", the Defence Secretary admitted that Britain is "not going ahead without the Americans".

"It’s important for us, it’s important for the Americans," Streeting told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

"We are not going ahead without the Americans, our base at Diego Garcia one of our most sensitive and important."

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