An upcoming debate on Britain’s decision to handover the Chagos Islands has reportedly been delayed after US backlash.

Under the terms of the deal, the UK will give up control of the Chagos archipelago while paying to maintain control of a joint US-UK military base on the largest island, Diego Garcia, under a 99-year lease.

It comes after Donald Trump slammed the UK’s decision to hand over the territory to Mauritius, branding it “an act of great stupidity.”

The legislation was set to be debated in the House of Lords next week, but, according to The Telegraph, this has now been delayed.

Mr Trump wrote on Tuesday morning: "Shockingly, our “brilliant” NATO Ally, the United Kingdom, is currently planning to give away the Island of Diego Garcia, the site of a vital U.S. Military Base, to Mauritius, and to do so FOR NO REASON WHATSOEVER."

He claimed that China and Russia would be this as an "act of total weakness", and used the action to justify why the US should take over control of Greenland.

Mr Trump continued: "These are International Powers who only recognize STRENGTH, which is why the United States of America, under my leadership, is now, after only one year, respected like never before.

"The UK giving away extremely important land is an act of GREAT STUPIDITY, and is another in a very long line of National Security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired.

"Denmark and its European Allies have to DO THE RIGHT THING. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

This reported delay comes after the Conservatives put forward a motion in the House of Lords calling for the treaty to be delayed, claiming it moving forward could breach international law.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch: “Throughout the Chagos debates, Keir Starmer has tried to hide behind the cover of international law, now the Conservatives are exposing that his shameful surrender may be illegal.”

Labour is yet to comment on these reports.