Legislation which would see the UK hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius has reportedly been put on hold amid Donald Trump’s criticism of the deal.

A Bill which would be key to the agreement going ahead is not expected to be included in the Government’s forthcoming legislative plans, The Times has reported.

The £35 billion deal which includes a plan to lease back the UK-US military base on Diego Garcia – the largest island in the remote Indian Ocean archipelago – has been criticised by the US president.Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the agreement should now find its “rightful place – on the ash heap of history”.

The Times reported that the Diego Garcia Military Base and British Indian Ocean Territory Bill will not feature in the King’s Speech in May, which sets the agenda for the next session of Parliament.

A Government source told The Times that the agreement is “the best way to protect the long-term future of the base” but they will not proceed without the backing of Mr Trump.

The Republican, who previously supported the plan, branded the deal an “act of great stupidity” in a post on his Truth Social platform in January.

Read more: Trump 'very disappointed' in Starmer over delay in letting US use Chagos Islands' Diego Garcia base

Read more: Russian spy satellites photographed Chagos military base for Iran, says Zelenskyy