Stephen Doughty said on Monday that the plan, to give up sovereignty over the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT) but retain control of a military base on Diego Garcia, had been hit by a delay

The UK and Mauritius signed an agreement in May last year and the Bill to wind up London’s control over the islands has since been debated in both Houses of Parliament. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Legislation to cede the Chagos Islands to Mauritius will not pass before the next King’s Speech, a minister has said, as he left open the possibility efforts could continue in the next parliamentary session.

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Stephen Doughty said on Monday that the plan, to give up sovereignty over the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT) but retain control of a military base on Diego Garcia, had been hit by a delay amid US opposition. No 10 earlier said that handing sovereignty over the islands to Mauritius was “the best way to protect a vital” military base on Diego Garcia. Read more: UK could adopt single market rules as critics slam 'backdoor attempt' to re-impose control from Brussels Read more: Starmer vows to form 'closer economic relationships' with European allies to combat effects of Iran war

Stephen Doughty said on Monday that the plan, to give up sovereignty had been hit by a delay. Picture: Alamy

But the Prime Minister’s official spokesman would not commit to bringing back legislation to complete this process in the next session, due to begin on May 13. The UK and Mauritius signed an agreement in May last year and the Bill to wind up London’s control over the islands has since been debated in both Houses of Parliament. A final draft of this session’s Diego Garcia Military Base and British Indian Ocean Territory Bill is yet to be agreed by both the Commons and Lords. Mr Doughty told the Commons: "It’s regrettable to us that obviously there has been a delay, we’ve run out of time in this parliamentary session. "But the facts have not changed in the need for this treaty or indeed the need for the different processes and legal provisions to be brought in place." The Foreign Office minister said the UK and US needed to update a 1966 agreement, known as the Exchange of Notes, to allow for continued joint operation of the military base. He said Washington had originally accepted the agreement with Mauritius, and added it was “negotiated in close co-ordination with the United States under both this and the previous United States administrations”. The document was “tested thoroughly at all levels of the United States system under two administrations and found to be robust”, Mr Doughty said.

Sir Keir Starmer earlier said that handing sovereignty over the islands to Mauritius was “the best way to protect a vital” military base on Diego Garcia. Picture: Getty

He continued: “In recent weeks, the position of the United States president (Donald Trump) appears to have changed. “And this means that, in practical terms, it has become impossible to agree at political level an update to the 1966 UK-US agreement concerning the Availability for Defence Purposes of the British Indian Ocean Territory, known as the Exchange of Notes.” Conservative shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel asked Mr Doughty to confirm the Government would not attempt to push its deal in the face of Mr Trump’s opposition. She asked: “Will he rule out any new legislation coming forward next session, even if it isn’t in the King’s Speech, so that the surrender treaty cannot become operable?” Mr Doughty said it was the Opposition which “started this process” but did not directly say whether a fresh Bill would emerge. Asked earlier whether the Government would reintroduce the Bill, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “I’m not going to get ahead of or speculate on what is in the King’s speech, and any legislation will be announced in the usual way.” Parliament has already agreed to “carry over” five Bills from the current session, meaning debate on them can continue after May 13, but the Chagos Bill is not among them. The spokesman added that UK officials would “now discuss next steps with the US and the Mauritians”.