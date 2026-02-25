A minister “misspoke” when he said the UK was “pausing” legislation to hand over the Chagos Islands.

The Government has sparked confusion after rowing back on comments it it pausing its Chagos Islands deal. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The Government has denied that it is “pausing” legislation to hand over the Chagos Islands hours after a Foreign Office minister said the move was being delayed.

A Government source has said the minister “misspoke” when he said the UK was “pausing” legislation to hand over the Chagos Islands following criticism of the deal from Donald Trump. The £35 billion deal, which includes a plan to lease back the UK-US Diego Garcia military base, has been heavily criticised by Mr Trump. Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer said the US had backed the deal but that there had been a “very significant” statement from the American president since then. Mr Trump has described the deal as a “big mistake” and urged Sir Keir Starmer: “Do not give away Diego Garcia.” The legislation going through Parliament will ratify a treaty to hand over the ChagosIslands – the British Indian Ocean Territory – to Mauritius. The Government has argued the deal is necessary to guarantee the future of the Diego Garcia base after an advisory International Court of Justice ruling in 2019 backed Mauritian claims to sovereignty over the islands. Under the plan, the UK will pay £34.7 billion in nominal terms over 99 years to secure use of the base. But the agreement has faced significant criticism in both Westminster and the White House.

Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer. Picture: Alamy