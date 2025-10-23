The victims sitting on the panel have been divided in their support for safeguarding minister Jess Phillips

Jess Phillips, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Finding a chair to head up the grooming gangs inquiry could take months, a Government source has claimed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

There are currently no candidates left in the running after former police chief Jim Gamble and director of children's services Annie Hudson both withdrew. The inquiry appeared to have been thrown into disarray after four grooming victims resigned from the victims liaison panel and called for the resignation of safeguarding minister Jess Phillips. Mr Gamble had been the leading option to chair the inquiry. Read more: Jess Phillips has 'full support' of PM despite calls from grooming gang survivors for her to resign Read more: 'Dismissed and silenced': Grooming gang victims insist Jess Phillips must quit after inquiry thrown into chaos by panel resignations

But speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Thursday, he accused ministers of "petty politicking" and failing to put victims and survivors at the centre on the inquiry. Labour ministers will now "take the time, likely months," to appoint the right chair, a source confirmed. They added the Government is taking urgent steps to find new candidates after the exit of Mr Gamble. Four of the women who quit have said they would be prepared to return if safeguarding minister Jess Phillips resigns, while five of those still on the advisory panel have said they would only stay if she remained in post.

Grooming gang inquiry lead candidate who stepped down hits out at ministers' 'petty politicking' at expense of victims. Picture: LBC