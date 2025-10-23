Finding chair for grooming gangs inquiry could take 'months', Government source says
The victims sitting on the panel have been divided in their support for safeguarding minister Jess Phillips
Finding a chair to head up the grooming gangs inquiry could take months, a Government source has claimed.
Listen to this article
There are currently no candidates left in the running after former police chief Jim Gamble and director of children's services Annie Hudson both withdrew.
The inquiry appeared to have been thrown into disarray after four grooming victims resigned from the victims liaison panel and called for the resignation of safeguarding minister Jess Phillips.
Mr Gamble had been the leading option to chair the inquiry.
Read more: Jess Phillips has 'full support' of PM despite calls from grooming gang survivors for her to resign
Read more: 'Dismissed and silenced': Grooming gang victims insist Jess Phillips must quit after inquiry thrown into chaos by panel resignations
But speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Thursday, he accused ministers of "petty politicking" and failing to put victims and survivors at the centre on the inquiry.
Labour ministers will now "take the time, likely months," to appoint the right chair, a source confirmed.
They added the Government is taking urgent steps to find new candidates after the exit of Mr Gamble.
Four of the women who quit have said they would be prepared to return if safeguarding minister Jess Phillips resigns, while five of those still on the advisory panel have said they would only stay if she remained in post.
In their letter to the Home Secretary, the four victims said that "evidence has since proven we were telling the truth."
One of the four, Ellie-Ann Reynolds, said the final turning point for her was "the push to change the remit, to widen it in ways that downplay the racial and religious motivations behind our abuse."
Ms Reynolds, Fiona Goddard, Elizabeth Harper and a woman signed only as 'Jessica' stated in the letter that there are five conditions that must be met for them to return to the advisory panel.
Sir Keir Starmer said on Thursday he "of course" has faith in Ms Phillips.
The Government will now re-engage with survivors to listen to their concerns and take their opinions on who they want to lead the inquiry, according to the source.
There were originally around 30 survivors on the panel.
Baroness Louise Casey, who has been drafted in to support the work of the probe, will work closely with the Government on finding a new field of candidates for chair.