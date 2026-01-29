The sides will learn their next round opponents on Friday

Arsenal made it eight wins from as many games in the Chmapions League league phase. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

English clubs in Europe enjoyed a successful night of Champions League action with all except Newcastle automatically progressing to the Last 16.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Magpies held holders PSG to a 1-1 draw but it wasn't enough to secure an automatic qualification spot, and will instead contest a two-legged play-off. But there were impressive wins for Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham who all made it through to the next stage by finishing in the top eight of the league phase. Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Sporting, for whom Alisson Santos scored a stoppage-time winner, all joined them on a dramatic night of action in the final round of league-phase matches. Elsewhere, there were dramatic scenes as Benfica goalkeeper scored a stoppage-time header against Real Madrid to secure a Champions League play-off spot. Read more: 2am kick offs? What time fans can watch England and Scotland at World Cup 2026 Read more: Tyson Fury set for April comeback fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov

Joao Pedro scored twice as Chelsea beat Napoli 3-2. Picture: Getty

Manchester City snuck into the top eight with a win over Galatasaray at the Etihad Stadium. Picture: Getty

Arsenal, who lead the way domestically in the Premier League and in Europe, made it eight-straight wins after beating bottom side Kairat 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium. Kai Havertz found the target in his first start in nearly a year after an injury lay-off – to finish top of the league phase. Mohamed Salah scored his first goal for Liverpool since November and Alexis Mac Allister fired a brace as Liverpool thrashed Qarabag 6-0 at Anfield to finish third, behind Bayern Munich, who beat PSV Eindhoven 2-1 thanks to Harry Kane’s 35th goal of the season in all competitions.

Liverpool thrashed Qarabag FK 6-0 at Anfield. Picture: Getty

Tottenham Hotspur also made it through with a 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Picture: Getty

Randal Kolo Muani and Dominic Solanke scored for domestic strugglers Tottenham as they won 2-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt to secure fourth spot and lift some of the pressure off manager Thomas Frank. For Chelsea, Joao Pedro’s second-half double saw the Blues come back from behind to beat former boss Antonio Conte’s Napoli 3-2 on the road, which lifted them up to sixth and eliminated the Italian champions. Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki were on target as Man City claimed the final automatic qualification place with a 2-0 home win against Galatasaray.

Newcastle held holders PSG to a 1-1 draw. Picture: Getty