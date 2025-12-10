The two giants recorded good wins but Newcastle were left frustrated by a draw in Germany

Erling Haaland netted Manchester City's winner against Real Madrid. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Manchester City recorded an impressive win at Real Madrid during Wednesday evening's Champions League action as pressure ramped up on Los Blancos boss Xabi Alonso.

City impress in Madrid Fifteen-time winners Madrid were beaten at home 2-1 by City, who had to come from behind to register all three points. Nico O'Reilly levelled ten minutes before half time with his first European goal, after Rodrygo gave the hosts an early lead at the Estadio Bernabéu. Erling Haaland then netted his 51st Champions League goal from the penalty spot minutes before half time. The result keeps City in fourth in the group standings, which would assure them passage to the next round without having to contest a play-off match. The result piles the pressure on Madrid boss Xabi Alonso, after just two wins in their last eight matches.

Pep Guardiola oversaw his Manchester City side win 2-1 in Madrid. Picture: Getty

Arsenal dominate in Belgium Noni Madueke scored twice to fire Arsenal to a 3-0 victory at Club Brugge and all-but assure their qualification for the knockout stages with two group matches to play. Gabriel Martinelli extended his side's advantage to three with a brilliant strike to become the first Arsenal player to score in five consecutive Champions League contests. The Gunners follow Manchester United, Leeds, Liverpool and Manchester City in becoming the fifth English team to win all of their first six European Cup matches. The north Londoners need just one point, with matches against Inter Milan on January 20 and Kazakhstan side Kairat at the Emirates a week later, to guarantee knockout European football for a third straight season.

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game in his side's win over Club Brugge. Picture: Alamy

Newcastle concede late on once more Alejandro Grimaldo broke Newcastle’s hearts as he struck late to deny them Champions League victory at Bayer Leverkusen in a 2-2 draw. Substitute Lewis Miley looked to have claimed all three points at the BayArena with a 73rd-minute header after Anthony Gordon’s penalty had cancelled out Bruno Guimaraes’ unfortunate own goal on a night when Malick Thiaw was perhaps fortunate not to be sent off before the break. In the Premier league, no other side have thrown away more points [11] from winning positions this season than Eddie Howe's team.

Anthony Gordon had earlier levelled from the penalty spot. Picture: Alamy