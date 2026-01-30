The result of the Knock-out Round Play-offs draw is displayed on the big screen alongside the UEFA Champions League trophy. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Newcastle will take on Qarabag of Azerbaijan over two legs for a place in the Champions League last 16.

The Magpies finished 12th in the league phase to miss out on an automatic last-16 berth, but will fancy their chances of beating Qarabag in the knockout play-off round. Qarabag were hammered 6-0 by Liverpool in the last round of the league phase on Wednesday, but they did manage a 2-2 draw at home to Chelsea on matchday four. Eddie Howe's men will face either Chelsea or Barcelona should they make it to the last 16.

