The Champions League final will take place on Saturday, May 30 at the Puskas Arena, Budapest

The Champions League final will take place on Saturday, May 30 at the Puskas Arena, Budapest. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Arsenal will have the home advantage in their Champions League semi-final tie against Atletico Madrid when they welcome Diego Simeone's side to the Emirates Stadium in the second leg.

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The two teams had been waiting to find out when and where they would be playing the two legs of their last-four contest having made it to this stage following victories over Sporting Lisbon and Barcelona respectively this week. They are joined by Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, who will meet in the other side of the draw after the holders comfortably swept aside Liverpool and the German champions overcame Real Madrid in a thrilling contest. Read more: Arsenal reach Champions League semi-final after 1-0 aggregate win against Sporting Read more: Hugo Ekitike to miss World Cup for France after suffering suspected ruptured Achilles

Arsenal will travel to the Metropolitano for the first leg of their tie with Atletico. Picture: Getty

Following today's draw, it was revealed that PSG would welcome Vincent Kompany's team to the Parc des Princes on April 28 to kick off this year's semi-finals. The following day, Arsenal will travel to the Metropolitano for the first leg of their tie with Atletico. The fixtures will then reverse the next week and Arsenal will face the Spanish giants on Tuesday, May 5 and Bayern will take on PSG at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, May 6. Both Arsenal and Atletico are looking to win the Champions League for the first time in their histories, with both clubs facing a huge end to the season for differing reasons. As well as seeking European glory, Mikel Arteta is trying to steer the north London club to their first Premier League title in 22 years. The Gunners still look on course to do so despite a nervy last couple of weeks, which have seen them knocked out of both domestic cups and shockingly lose to Bournemouth last Saturday. Ahead of a huge title-deciding match against Manchester City this Sunday, the Gunners limped into the Champions League semi-finals with a cagey 0-0 draw against Sporting Lisbon last night, winning the tie 1-0 on aggregate. After a disappointing season in La Liga, there are questions surrounding Diego Simeone's future at Atletico Madrid, with his contract set to run out in June 2027.

There are questions surrounding Diego Simeone's future at Atletico Madrid. Picture: Getty