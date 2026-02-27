Manchester City will take on Real Madrid once again in the knockout stages of the Champions League while top seeds Arsenal will play Bayer Leverkusen.

For the fourth season in a row, and for the sixth time in 10 years, Pep Guardiola's side will face Los Blancos in a knockout game.

All six English clubs were eagerly anticipating the draw for the round of 16 on Friday morning, which took place in Nyon.

City have only beaten Madrid over two legs twice in that time period and will go into this tie as underdogs against the 15-time winners.

But the English club will take confidence from their 21 victory at the Bernabeu back in November in this season's league phase.

Elsewhere, Liverpool were drawn against Galatasaray, Chelsea to face holders Paris St Germain, Tottenham will play Atletico Madrid and Newcastle will face off against Barcelona.

The seeded teams, who finished in the top eight of the league phase, were all drawn against one of the eight play-off winners and will have the advantage of playing the second legs at home.

The draw also mapped out the route through to the final at The Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30.

It favoured Mikel Arteta’s Premier League leaders, who will face either Sporting and Bodo/Glimt in the quarter-finals if they beat Leverkusen.

Their run also sees them avoid PSG, Liverpool, Real, City, Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

Liverpool will take on either Chelsea or PSG if they come through against Galatasaray.

It won't get any easier for City if they beat Madrid, as they will face either Atalanta or second seeds Bayern Munich in the last eight.

If Newcastle can upset Barcelona, they could face Tottenham in the next round.

Eddie Howe’s side were beaten 2-1 at St James’ Park by Barca in the competition’s league phase.

The first legs of the round of 16 will be played on March 10-11, with the second legs scheduled for March 17-18.