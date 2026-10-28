The Chancellor said the UK was being battered by a global economic storm, with the Budget watchdog slashing its forecast for gross domestic product growth next year.

By Ella Bennett

Chancellor John Healey has outlined his financial plans in his first Budget today, announcing tax raids on savers, landlords and banks, but offering support on energy bills for millions of households.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The impact of the war in Iran has contributed to the difficulties facing the economy, pushing up inflation as a result of higher oil and gas prices. The Chancellor unveiled a £2.6 billion energy bills support package for poorer households, hiking taxes on banks to help fund it. The scheme will mean around 20 million households in council tax bands A-D will get £100 from the Government this winter to help with the bills. In good news for small businesses, Healey told MPs he will raise the threshold for small business rate relief for retail hospitality and leisure businesses to £18,000, and freeze rates for all other firms in these sectors in real terms. He said it would mean that 70,000 businesses would be taken out of paying rates altogether, “meaning half of our shops, restaurants and gyms will now pay no business rates at all”. Read more: Budget 2026 LIVE: Chancellor unveils £100 energy payment for 20 million households Read more: Can Andy Burnham’s honeymoon survive a slimmed down, 'boring' budget? writes Natasha Clark

Chancellor unveils £100 energy bills relief for millions of households but launches tax raid on savers, landlords and banks. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The national minimum wage and national living wage will also increase by 3.9% for 2.3 million workers. He said: “To help with the weekly shop, I am suspending tariffs on over 100 supermarket products to keep prices down. “For pensioners, I am delivering the new pension tax allowance – so that pensioners with income up to the value of the full new state pension will not pay income tax in this Parliament. “For ex-mineworkers, I’m guaranteeing that every penny of the pension fund surplus now goes to miners. I know the job’s not finished and I will go on to ensure the full transfer of the guarantor’s fund. “For carers, I am getting rid of the cliff edge on earnings, so that people don’t lose their entire carers allowance when they earn a penny over the threshold. “And for 2.3 million of our lowest paid workers, I am increasing both the national minimum wage and the national living wage by 3.9%.”

My Budget today will help families with the pressures they face now.



It will back businesses and entrepreneurs, invest in Britain's future, and strengthen our national security.



A plan to get through this moment and build a stronger Britain. pic.twitter.com/lSfzjWoiUv — John Healey (@JohnHealey_MP) October 28, 2026

To fund his support packages, Healey announced the bank tax would increase by 3% for 15 months. This will bring the surcharge from the current 3% level to 6%. It is a smaller change than the hike to 8% that some reports had suggested he was considering – which would have reversed the tax cut brought in by the former Conservative government. He told MPs that our "world-leading banks make a huge contribution to this country in the tax they pay, in the jobs, industry and investment they support". However, while he is "grateful" for the role they play, he said amid "global economic storms", he is looking to banks to fund "breathing space" for British families. “And so banks will pay an extra 3% on the Bank Surcharge; this will be time-limited, to pay for immediate support on energy bills. Starting in January, ending 15 months later," he said. “I’ve made my choice at this Budget: asking a bit more of our banks to support ordinary people, raising taxes on gambling to support good growth on every high street.”

The Chancellor also said he would increase the rates of tax on income from property and savings by a further two percentage points from April. He said 88% of people will pay no more tax on their savings, and said he is taking a new approach today to encourage people on ordinary incomes to save and to invest. Healey decided not to go ahead with a proposed cut to the tax-free amount that people can put into a cash ISA. The limit will stay at £20,000 per year, tax-free, for people of all ages. Healey said he will hike gambling taxes to pay for a high street support package, including by increasing machine games duty from 20% to 25% for higher-stakes machines.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch told the Commons “Most people in the country listening to his Budget will be thinking to themselves: Is that it? Really, is that it?". Picture: PA Images/Alamy