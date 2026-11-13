Chancellor John Healey said he is ready to back more data centres in Britain to house sensitive information but wants to avoid the “free-for-all” that has sparked a backlash in the US.

The boom in AI has brought a need for further data centres, but opponents point to the huge amount of energy they use and their environmental impact.

There has been a growing pushback against them in the US, and protests have taken place in Europe in recent weeks too.

Mr Healey said US Federal Reserve chief Kevin Warsh told him when they met this week that AI is not just bringing benefits to the super rich, but raising the level of productivity – and thus the value and the wages – of ordinary workers.

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