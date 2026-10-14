Ministers are set to force online marketplaces to collect tax from foreign retailers to clamp down on those avoiding paying VAT.

The Chancellor is set to announce that the likes of Amazon, Temu and eBay will be made to collect tax owed by their retailers in a move expected to raise up to £1billion for the Treasury.

John Healey will announce that the revenues from the move will be used to cut business rates for high street shops - as part of what he calls a Budget for the "white van man" and "high street beautician".

The move will follow Andy Burnham's call to raise the business rates threshold to exclude 140,000 small retailers from the tax.

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