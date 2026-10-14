Chancellor to crack down on online foreign retailers evading VAT by forcing marketplaces to collect tax
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Ministers are set to force online marketplaces to collect tax from foreign retailers to clamp down on those avoiding paying VAT.
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The Chancellor is set to announce that the likes of Amazon, Temu and eBay will be made to collect tax owed by their retailers in a move expected to raise up to £1billion for the Treasury.
John Healey will announce that the revenues from the move will be used to cut business rates for high street shops - as part of what he calls a Budget for the "white van man" and "high street beautician".
The move will follow Andy Burnham's call to raise the business rates threshold to exclude 140,000 small retailers from the tax.
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The Prime Minister made the pledge while campaigning for the Makerfield by-election, at a projected cost of £880million.
He said he wanted to help family-owned businesses, which were the “heart and soul of this country”, and give them “the chance to thrive”.
A Treasury source told The Times that the Chancellor's goal was to “protect local family businesses and the high streets we love”.
The source added: “That means having the beauticians and white van drivers of our towns at the forefront of his mind as the budget draws nearer.”
The move comes amid concerns that Chinese retailers are systematically evading VAT.
The IMF upgraded its growth forecast for Britain this week, but has urged Mr Healey not to hike spending.