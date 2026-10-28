Machine Games Duty, paid on Category B slot machines in betting shops and adult gaming centres, will rise from 20% to 25%

The chancellor said he will slash taxes on the high street by raising the threshold at which small firms begin paying business rates from £12,000 to £18,000, with some 70,000 businesses excluded altogether. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Chancellor John Healey has announced a rise in gambling taxes to help fund a package of support for high streets.

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The chancellor said he will slash taxes on the high street by raising the threshold at which small firms begin paying business rates from £12,000 to £18,000, with some 70,000 businesses excluded altogether. The package of high street discounts will be supplemented by increasing the Machine Games Duty, paid on Category B slot machines in betting shops and adult gaming centres, from 20% to 25%. Mr Healey added the move would protect pubs and seaside arcades. “To pay for this support for our high streets, I’m raising taxes on gambling - by increasing Machine Games Duty from 20% to 25% for higher-stakes machines, while protecting pubs and seaside arcades,” he said. Read more: What was in the Budget? All of the key points from John Healey's speech Read more: Budget 2026 LIVE: Chancellor unveils £100 energy payment for 20 million households

Seaside arcades will be protected from the gambling tax increase. Picture: Steve Hawkins Photography/Alamy

“I’ve made my choice at this Budget: asking a bit more of our banks to support ordinary people, raising taxes on gambling to support good growth on every high street.” While the increase is lower than the 40 per cent which was feared – and campaigned for in some quarters – it is still expected to have a serious impact on bookmakers and betting shops. That, in turn, will mean the loss of millions of pounds in levy and media rights income for British racing. Betting machines have become a fundamental operation for bookmakers but the hike in tax could result in betting shops becoming unprofitable, leading to closures due to the slimming profit margins and increasing costs. The Betting and Gaming Council said it was a “deeply damaging decision” from the government, one which makes the “illegal gambling market more attractive to customers”. A statement from chief executive Grainne Hurst read: “This is a deeply damaging decision and a blow to the thousands of workers, businesses and communities who depend on Britain’s regulated betting and gaming industry. “The Chancellor has ignored repeated warnings about the consequences. At 25 per cent, EY projects almost 9,000 people could lose their jobs and almost 1,000 betting shops and casinos could close or be at serious risk. These are real people and families facing the loss of their income and security, in places where alternative work can be hard to find.

The decision will mean the loss of millions of pounds in levy and media rights income for British racing. Picture: Darren Cool/Alamy