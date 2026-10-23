The measures are part of efforts to cut back the regulatory admin businesses are required to do by 25 per cent

Chancellor of the Exchequer, John Healey, has vowed to. cut red tape for independent businesses in £800m cost-cutting move. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Chancellor has set out plans to cut back on “form-filling and pointless paperwork” as the government aims to cut around £800 million worth of red tape for UK businesses.

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The measures designed to give businesses “breathing space” come ahead of John Healey’s first Budget next week, in which he has said he wants to ease cost pressures on both companies and households. He and Prime Minister Andy Burnham are due to meet small business leaders at No 10 North on Friday. It comes after the Chancellor revealed in an interview on Wednesday that he was “conscious” that businesses were also suffering under the cost-of-living crisis. They are part of efforts to cut back the regulatory admin businesses are required to do by 25% by the end of this Parliament. Read more: Streeting confirms more money for military in Budget but refuses to rule out cuts to plug hole Read more: Streeting urges households to stockpile as UK faces threat from 'increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks'

The measures are part of government efforts to cut back on regulatory admin. Picture: MediaWorldImages/Alamy

Streamlined reporting requirements are expected to save £290 million; easing “duplicative reporting burdens” for asset managers £105 million; and cutting red tape for buying and selling homes £116 million for businesses in the transaction chain. Extending tariff suspensions on more than 250 products is due to save up to £155 million, according to the Treasury. The pausing of import tariffs across sectors including chemicals, plastics, automotive and food and beverages was due to expire at the end of December but is being extended for another year. The remainder of the cost-saving measures will be set out in the Budget. Mr Burnham said: “If you run a business, you want to spend your time serving your customers, creating jobs and growing your firm, not filling in unnecessary forms. “It’s not right that pointless bureaucracy gets in the way of people working hard to build something that matters to their high street. “So we’re getting government off their backs and giving businesses the breathing space to grow. “Because when businesses succeed, they create good jobs, strengthen their communities and bring growth to every part of the country.”