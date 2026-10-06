Three weeks from the Budget, and we’re already hearing plenty about what the Treasury might do to property: a land value tax to replace stamp duty and council tax, a surcharge on higher-value homes, and a new First-Time Buyer ISA to replace the Lifetime ISA.

What nobody in government has been willing to say is what any of this is for. There is no clear housing strategy here, just a series of leaks, each briefed on its own, landing on a sector already struggling to plan past the next quarter.

I have spent 25 years in the property business, and 17 years as CEO of Castle Property Group, buying one to two houses every day and speaking to sellers just as often. The question I am asked most often now is not about price. It is whether it is still worth investing in property in this country at all.

That question is being asked, overwhelmingly, by small landlords, not institutions. People with one, two, three properties, often bought as a pension, who have spent two years absorbing the Renters' Rights Act and are now reading that a charge on their land value may be coming. They are not asking for sympathy. They are asking for a straight answer about whether the government wants them here.

Every signal so far says it does not - in the tax changes, the regulatory changes, and the silence in between. Whatever you think of landlords, they don't bear the consequences of driving them out. It falls on tenants.

The buy-to-let mortgage turns thirty this month. In that time, England's private rented sector has grown from under two million households to almost five million, roughly one home in five. That was no accident, and unravelling it one policy leak at a time would be a shame.

Those homes exist because someone bought and let them, and when they sell, the home does not vanish, but it often leaves the rental market. This leads to demand outpacing supply, rents rising, and the people these reforms were meant to protect paying the price.

We're seeing this first-hand. A growing share of the properties we buy come from landlords who have had enough. While it may be good for our business, it is bad for the country, and I would rather have a functioning market.

There is a version of the next decade where the sector survives, but ends up owned by a handful of institutions - the only ones with the scale to absorb the cost. That is worse for tenants, who lose the landlord who answers the phone, and for the people being taxed out. If that is the destination, ministers should say so.

To be clear: I am not defending bad landlords, and standards should be enforced properly. I would also go further and say if you leave a habitable property empty in a time when families can’t find somewhere to live, expect to be challenged on it - investment in housing carries an obligation to house someone.

Nor am I against helping first-time buyers - the affordability gap is historically bad, and a savings product that pays out on completion is an improvement on the one it replaces. But it does nothing for the household that cannot reach a deposit and will be renting for another decade. What helps them is more homes to rent while they save, which means keeping landlords in the market, not taxing them out. Support demand while supply shrinks and you move prices, not people.

If I had five minutes with the Chancellor ahead of the Autumn Budget, I wouldn't ask for a tax break. I'd ask him to say plainly whether his government still wants private landlords in this market, because every policy signal so far says he hasn't decided, and that uncertainty is doing more damage than any single tax rise would.

What I'd urge him not to do is treat a landlord with one flat the same as a fund with ten thousand. A blanket policy doesn't hit them the same way. A small landlord has no scale to absorb a new charge, so they sell. An institution spreads the cost across thousands of units and barely notices. Treat them identically and you don't get a fairer tax system.

Investment follows confidence. Confidence follows clarity. Right now, we have neither, and we are running out of time to pretend that a sequence of Budget leaks amounts to a plan.

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Elliot Castle is the Founder and CEO of Castle Property Group.

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