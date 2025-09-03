The Chancellor has announced that the Autumn budget will be delivered on 26 November amid the pressure on her role after a cabinet shake-up.

Concerns have been mounting over the UK’s finances, with Ms Reeves looking to fill an estimated £51 billion black hole in her upcoming autumn budget.

To make matters worse, just days ago the value of the pound had its biggest single-day fall in months as the cost of 30-year government borrowing reached its highest rate since 1998.

The budget is expected to be a make or break moment for the Chancellor as the economy still isn't where Labour would have liked it to be.

It comes after Downing Street has been insisting Reeves' authority wasn't dented after the Prime Minister announced a shake-up of his Cabinet.

This week’s reshuffle saw the Chancellor’s deputy, Darren Jones, move into a new role as chief secretary to the Prime Minister.

Sir Keir Starmer also brought in Baroness Minouche Shafik, a former Bank of England deputy governor, as his chief economic adviser, and senior Treasury mandarin Dan York-Smith as his principal private secretary.

The addition of the economic advisers to the Prime Minister's top team has been seen as a sign the government is getting prepared for a tricky budget - while some have suggested their appointment undermines Rachel Reeves' authority.

Economies across the world are feeling lasting pressures in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine and, more recently, Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policy.

But the UK is facing particular home-grown challenges ahead of the autumn budget, with concerns that Ms Reeves will be forced to hike taxes and slash spending to balance the books.

Either of those decisions will be difficult to deliver politically as Brits struggle with the still-spiralling cost of living.

In the Spring Statement in March, Reeves said state finances were on track to restore a £9.9 billion budget surplus by 2029/30.

But experts at the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (Niesr), have predicted a shortfall of £62.9 billion over this time frame, suggesting the Treasury could need to look at more spending cuts or tax increases to achieve a surplus.

The Chancellor hasn't made life easy for herself by setting out a number of fiscal rules last October, restricting her abilities to raise taxes or increase borrowing.

One is the "stability rule", which ensures that day-to-day spending is matched by tax revenues so the Government only borrows to invest.

The second is the "investment rule", which requires the Government to reduce net financial debt as a share of the economy.

This is a breaking story, more to follow.