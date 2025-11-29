Rachel Reeves has been accused of giving the public a misleading picture of the nation’s finances ahead of the budget. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Rachel Reeves has been accused of giving the public a misleading picture of the nation’s finances while preparing a £30 billion tax increase - to protect herself and the Prime Minister.

Tensions escalated between the Chancellor and the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) on Friday night after the watchdog released a detailed account of its conversations with the Treasury ahead of this week's Budget. The Chancellor had repeatedly talked down the state of the nation's finances in the build up to her fiscal statement on Wednesday. According to the OBR, recent comments from Reeves and her team overstated the size of the fiscal gap, setting the stage for her planned tax rises and changes to welfare spending. She placed the blame on Brexit, Tory austerity and Donald Trump for a downgrade to the UK's predicted economic productivity, which would therefore make it harder to meet her own spending rules. The positions of both Ms Reeves and Richard Hughes, the OBR chairman, came under scrutiny after the Treasury criticised his decision to reveal the "private space" in which officials discuss forecasts and assess policy impacts.

Mr Hughes is due to appear before MPs on the Treasury select committee next week, while Ms Reeves will be pressed on her conduct during Sunday’s political television interviews. The disclosures come after weeks of briefings from Treasury sources to newspapers implying that the Government was confronting a major gap in the public finances, with estimates ranging from £20bn to £30bn. Figures close to Reeves had cited this supposed deficit to defend plans for a sweeping tax increase. But in a letter to the Treasury committee, Mr Hughes stated that Reeves had “at no point” faced a shortfall exceeding £2.5bn. He also confirmed on October 31, the OBR had upgraded its projections and informed Ms Reeves that she actually had a £4.2bn surplus - even after a considerable downgrade to productivity. Yet a mere four days later, Reeves held a press conference at which she made the case for tax rises and suggested that the watchdog’s forecasts were worse than expected. She strongly suggested that she would be forced to break Labour’s manifesto pledge and raise income tax to plug the hole in Britain's finances and stimulate growth.

Mr Hughes claimed that told Reeves about the downgrade as early as August 7 – months before speculation began about an income tax raid – and then it was not changed again. “We did not revisit that 0.3 percentage point reduction at any subsequent point in the forecast process,” Mr Hughes wrote in an open letter to Dame Meg Hillier, the committee chairman. He added: “At no point in our pre-measures forecast process were either of the Government’s fiscal targets missed by more than £2.5bn.”