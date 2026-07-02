Quarter Pounder with Reeves: Chancellor tries her hand at making a Big Mac as she launches summer VAT cuts
Rachel Reeves swapped the Treasury for the deep fryer as she dropped by a north London McDonald's on Thursday
Rachel Reeves swung by a branch of McDonald's in north London on Thursday as the Chancellor undertook a trial shift, donning a staff uniform and trying her hand at making a Big Mac.
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The Chancellor's visit to the fast food chain coincided with the launched a package of summer VAT tax cuts on kids restaurant meals and family days out.
The Chancellor swapped the Treasury for the deep fryer for a day, donning a staff uniform and name badge and tried her hand at assembling a Big Mac before serving it from the till.
Ms Reeves, whose future as Chancellor hangs in the balance ahead of Andy Burnham's expected arrival at No 10 as early as July 17, looked thrilled to be using the restaurant's electronic screen to order a meal.
The summer VAT cuts, which started on Thursday, June 25 and will run until September 1, will cover cinema tickets, kids meals and days out to attractions including the zoo.
The fast food chain is one of more than 2,500 outlets which pass on the tax saving on children's meals, along with Wetherspoons and Nando’s.
The Treasury estimated the scheme would cost around £300 million and also includes free bus travel for children aged between five and 15 in England during the school holidays in August.
Ms Reeves' delighted expression as she busied herself making burgers gave hint of the uncertainty surrounding her political future, as Andy Burnham reportedly ponders replacing her with the Energy Secretary Ed Miliband or Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.
The Chancellor has desperately encouraged Burnham to stick with her at the Treasury, inviting her efforts are starting to "bear fruit".
Burnham, who was elected the MP for Makerfield on June 17, looks all but certain to become Britain's next Prime Minister unless another Labour MP enters the contest.
He is currently the only MP who has put his name forward, although reports have suggested the former Armed Forces Minister Al Carns is also pondering throwing his hat in the ring.
Nominations will open on July 9 and close on July 15.
If Burnham's leadership bid is uncontested, he could walk into No 10 Downing Street as early as July 17.