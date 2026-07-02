Rachel Reeves swapped the Treasury for the deep fryer as she dropped by a north London McDonald's on Thursday

Reeves stopped by McDonalds for a trial shift to mark the launch of her summer package of VAT cuts. Picture: PA

By Issy Clarke

Rachel Reeves swung by a branch of McDonald's in north London on Thursday as the Chancellor undertook a trial shift, donning a staff uniform and trying her hand at making a Big Mac.

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The Chancellor's visit to the fast food chain coincided with the launched a package of summer VAT tax cuts on kids restaurant meals and family days out. The Chancellor swapped the Treasury for the deep fryer for a day, donning a staff uniform and name badge and tried her hand at assembling a Big Mac before serving it from the till.

The chancellor dropped in for a trial shift at the East Finchley branch of the fast food chain on Thursday, 2 July . Picture: PA

Ms Reeves appeared intently focused as she ordered using the electronic screen. Picture: PA

Ms Reeves, whose future as Chancellor hangs in the balance ahead of Andy Burnham's expected arrival at No 10 as early as July 17, looked thrilled to be using the restaurant's electronic screen to order a meal. The summer VAT cuts, which started on Thursday, June 25 and will run until September 1, will cover cinema tickets, kids meals and days out to attractions including the zoo. The fast food chain is one of more than 2,500 outlets which pass on the tax saving on children's meals, along with Wetherspoons and Nando’s.

The chancellor put her burger making skills to the test. Picture: PA

Reeves looked delighted to be donning a staff name badge . Picture: PA

The Treasury estimated the scheme would cost around £300 million and also includes free bus travel for children aged between five and 15 in England during the school holidays in August. Ms Reeves' delighted expression as she busied herself making burgers gave hint of the uncertainty surrounding her political future, as Andy Burnham reportedly ponders replacing her with the Energy Secretary Ed Miliband or Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood. The Chancellor has desperately encouraged Burnham to stick with her at the Treasury, inviting her efforts are starting to "bear fruit".

Ms Reeves dressed in staff uniform helps to make a burger. Picture: PA

Ms Reeves' delighted expression as she busied herself making burgers gave hint of the uncertainty surrounding her political future. Picture: PA

Reeves visited the East Finchley branch to mark the opening of the . Picture: PA