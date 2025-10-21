Chancellor Rachel Reeves has insisted there is "no recession" on the horizon, despite dire economic warnings from Bank of England and IMF.

Last week, a Bank of England rate-setter warned the UK risks heading into a recession that will be “difficult to contain” if interest rates are kept on hold into next year.

Similarly, the IMF warned living standards are poised to improve at the slowest rate in the G7.

The gloomy news put more pressure on the Chancellor over the nation's public finances just weeks before her budget.

Reeves is expected to announce a blitz of tax increases and cuts to spending at the budget next month.

Public sector borrowing increased to more than £20 billion last month - the highest September figure for five years.

However, in a speech at the the Birmingham Regional Investment Summit, her economic outlook remained positive.

On Tuesday, she said: “I want our economy to grow faster… no one is forecasting a recession for the UK."

"Our economy is strong and the investments that we are securing and bringing to Britain, the trade deals that we're doing, the planning reform we're making, is all about bringing more good jobs paying decent wages to all parts of the uk, including here in the West Midlands."