The chancellor refused to rule out more tax rises in next year’s Budget after dropping a £30bn tax bomb on Britain yesterday.

She told Nick: “Sixty per cent of people that will benefit from the two-child change are people in work. But child poverty is pervasive and there are a lot of people who go to work every day and still aren’t earning enough to put food on the table and pay their energy bills. This will lift directly 450,000 kids out of poverty.” “At 60 per cent of median income, that’s how poverty is measured. It’s how it has been for a very long time. The median income is around £35,000 a year. I haven’t got the exact numbers to hand.”

Ms Reeves added: “This puts more money in the pockets of low-income families and when you talk to teachers about the poverty that many children are experiencing, when you talk to nurses who work in the health service, when you see working people showing up at food banks ... There’s not enough money for the essentials and I’m not going to make any apologies for lifting people out of poverty.” Last night Tory leader Kemi Badenoch accused Ms Reeves and Sir Keir Starmer of using public money to bribe backbenchers in order to keep their jobs.

Around a quarter of Britain’s working population will be paying higher or top rate tax by 2030-32 as a result of Rachel Reeves’s Budget. Consequently, the tax take is projected to reach 38 per cent of GDP in the same time-frame. Workers, homeowners mainly in the South East, pension savers, and people who save carefully into Isas will all have the Chancellor’s fingers in their pocket. More workers will be dragged into higher tax bands, after the Chancellor extended the deep freeze on thresholds by a further three years to 2031. Saving your pay efficiently into pensions will also be taxed.

