Tax receipts are at record levels, yet borrowing costs, debt interest payments and broader spending pressures continue to strain public finances.

The key question is whether this Budget focuses on raising additional revenue, delivering stronger economic growth, or attempts to do both. The test for the Chancellor will be whether he can demonstrate a credible plan to support growth while keeping spending and borrowing under control.

Much of the Budget speculation has focused on where taxes could rise, but can the Government also create the conditions for stronger private sector investment, productivity and business confidence?

Expectations of major giveaways should be low as the Government has limited room to manoeuvre on the largest taxes.

1. Fiscal Drag

Fiscal drag continues to do much of the Treasury's heavy lifting as frozen tax thresholds push more people into higher tax bands without increasing headline tax rates.

For many taxpayers, this will be the biggest tax increase.

2. Pensions

Triple Lock reforms have already been announced.

With the State Pension looking to move above the Personal Allowance, the Chancellor is expected to ensure those relying solely on it do not pay Income Tax. The challenge will be avoiding yet another layer of complexity and new cliff edges to address this point. With pensions also set to fall within the Inheritance Tax net from 2027, and tax reliefs frequently attracting Treasury attention, retirement savings remain firmly in the spotlight.

3. Tackling the UK's Tax Cliff Edges

The Chancellor could also target the growing number of tax and benefit cliff edges in the system. From the £100,000 Personal Allowance taper to the High-Income Child Benefit Charge and benefit withdrawal rules, these measures leave individuals questioning whether it is worth earning more. Removing these distortions could boost both productivity and labour market participation.

4. VAT

A VAT rate increase appears unlikely, particularly given previous commitments around major taxes. There may be increasing focus on compliance rather than rates.

Expect greater emphasis on HMRC enforcement, digital reporting and closing the tax gap rather than changes to the headline VAT rate.

5. Fuel Costs

Another extension of fuel duty freezes, or temporary reliefs would not be surprising given continuing cost-of-living pressures.

6. Financial Services

The bank surcharge percentage could be increased, particularly given the difficulty of raising broader taxes. However, policymakers will need to balance the desire for additional revenue against maintaining the UK's competitiveness as a global financial centre.

More broadly, investors will be watching for signals on the Government's attitude towards entrepreneurship, investment and wealth creation.

7. Income Tax and CGT

Questions also remain over the longer-term direction of Capital Gains Tax and whether the distinction between income and capital continues to narrow. Any changes could have implications for entrepreneurs, employee share schemes, landlords and investors.

8. Housing, Savings and Investment

Housing could be another important area of focus. Potential reforms may include changes affecting second homes, holiday lets, Stamp Duty Land Tax or incentives to encourage downsizing and increase housing supply.

Savings and investment policy may also feature. There has been recurring speculation around ISA simplification and measures designed to channel more investment into UK companies and productive assets.

Any measures that encourage investment without a significant cost to the Exchequer could prove attractive given the Chancellor's limited fiscal headroom.

9. Business Rates

Business rates could also feature, with continued calls to level the playing field between high street businesses and online retailers.

10. The UK's Global Competitiveness

The Chancellor faces a delicate balancing act between raising revenue and maintaining the UK's competitiveness against jurisdictions actively seeking to attract wealth, businesses and skilled individuals.

11. Complexity

Targeted reliefs, new pension protections, additional reporting requirements, anti-avoidance measures and sector-specific taxes may all be defensible in isolation.

Collectively, these can create a system that becomes harder to understand and more expensive to administer.

A simpler tax system can often be just as valuable to individuals and businesses as a lower tax rate.

The bottom line

This Budget is unlikely to produce many obvious winners. The Chancellor's room for manoeuvre appears limited and further revenue-raising measures may be difficult to avoid.

With tax receipts already at record levels, the UK's challenge is increasingly one of growth rather than revenue. Another area to watch is fiscal devolution, as the introduction of tourist levies raises questions about whether further tax-raising powers could be passed to devolved and local authorities.

The Government's continued focus on improving living standards is understandable and aligns with the commitment to small interventions to ease the increased cost of living. However, businesses may question how much more of the associated cost they can absorb. Whether through higher wages, enhanced family-related entitlements or increased employment taxes, the direction of travel remains one of rising employment costs in the Budget, potentially creating tension with the Government's wider growth agenda.

This Budget will be judged not by how much tax it raises, but by whether it supports investment, boosts productivity, brings spending under control and leaves the tax system less complex.

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Elisa Sofocil is a Partner at leading tax, accounting and business advisory firm Blick Rothenberg.

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