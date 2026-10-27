The chancellor is poised to add 2p to the price of pint in the Budget tomorrow.

Under the proposals, the duty charged on every pint sold would rise in line with RPI, which is currently 3.9%, according to The Telegraph.

Alcohol duty is a tax charged on the production, distribution or imports of alcoholic drinks with a strength of more than 1.2%.

John Healey is expected to increase alcohol duty in line with the Retail Price Index (RPI), despite the pub industry saying it would put further pressure on struggling businesses.

It would push up the cost of a pint from 50p to 52p and could add between 10p and 12p to a bottle of wine.

LBC has asked the Treasury for comment.

Miles Beale, the chief executive of the Wine and Spirit Trade Association, urged the Chancellor to freeze the tax instead to help consumers struggling with the cost of living.

“With a cost of living crisis and an aim for growth in every postcode, this Government should be supporting not squeezing the British drinks sector,” he said.

“The Chancellor cannot control global fuel prices, but he can put the brakes on relentless and punishing alcohol tax increases, which have consistently failed to raise revenue.”

Emma McClarkin, the chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: “At a time when young people are finding it really tough to find work, supporting the beer and pub sector would mean the Government are helping us create much-needed jobs,” she said, calling for a freeze on duty.

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“Our brewers are forced to pay some of the highest rates of beer duty in Europe, 12 times more than Germany and Spain. Freezing the tax at its current rate, rather than the current planned increase, will start to bring our brewers closer in line with our European counterparts.”

Yesterday the government announced cuts to the cost of supermarket staples including baked beans, gherkins and chocolate as part of plans to give families more 'breathing space'.

The move is one of a series of so-called “everyday fixes” announced ahead of the Budget.

Products expected to see tariff cuts also include jams, marmalades, garlic and toffees, as well as kerosene and fertilisers.

In a further development for British shoppers, the Government's 'Be Ready' campaign advising people to stock up on emergency essentials has caused shortages in some supermarkets and online retailers.

Bottled water, baked beans and batteries are selling out at some supermarkets after people were urged to prepare for short-term disruption to essential services.

The rush follows the launch of the Government’s Be Ready campaign, which advises households to keep a three-day supply of long-life food, drinking water and basic emergency equipment at home.

Shoppers using Ocado found several essentials unavailable shortly after the announcement, including bottled water, batteries and baked beans.

Some soup ranges were also listed as out of stock, alongside brands of bottled water including Volvic, Highland Spring and Brecon Carreg.