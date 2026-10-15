John Healey said the British people recognised the difficult nature of public finances due to ongoing global turmoil, and expected Government departments to “manage with the budgets we’ve got”

Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey speaks during day two of the Labour Party Conference. Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

The public should be prepared for a tough Budget in two weeks, which may not provide Government departments with extra cash to cover pay rises for doctors and nurses, the Chancellor has suggested.

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John Healey said the British people recognised the difficult nature of public finances due to ongoing global turmoil, and expected Government departments to “manage with the budgets we’ve got”, as he attended the International Monetary Fund (IMF) meeting in Bangkok, Thailand. Mr Healey and Prime Minister Andy Burnham are facing a difficult prospect ahead of the October 28 Budget. They have promised to help households and businesses with the increased costs, driven up by the US’s war with Iran, all while the same inflation continues to erode the Government’s spending power and borrowing costs. Read more: UK economy growth slows, but beats expectations with 0.1% rise in August - ahead of Chancellor’s first budget Read more: Mahmood threatens to block Eritrean visas in row over migrant returns

Mr Healey was asked if the coming fiscal statement to the Commons would be a tough, or even an austere Budget. He told the BBC: “Well, it’s a tough time. People can see the global economic conflicts, they know the pressure it’s putting on them, they understand it’s putting pressure on the Government.” The Chancellor was then pressed whether this meant that Government departments would see their budgets adjusted for inflation, to help meet pay commitments to workers like nurses and doctors. He replied: “Look, I’ll set out all the figures as you’d expect in two weeks’ time at the Budget. “But people recognise these times that are tough for everyone, and what they do expect of a Government is to manage with the budgets we’ve got, deliver the public services they need, and that’s the challenge for Government. “Our departments have the spending, and the Prime Minister and I being in lockstep about this.

The public should be prepared for a tough Budget in two weeks’ time which may not provide Government departments with extra cash to cover pay rises for doctors and nurses, John Healey has indicated. Picture: Andrew Aitchison/Getty