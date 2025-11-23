Rachel Reeves said the move will help prevent poor children from facing a “lifelong cost of ­living crisis”

Reeves stresses that there is nothing “fair or progressive” about wasteful public spending. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Chancellor Rachel Reeves says the government will make a renewed attempt to overhaul the welfare system as she prepares to spend £3 billion in Wednesday’s Budget to abolish the two-child benefit cap.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Reeves writes that “fiscal restraint is a Labour value” and argues that keeping a tight grip on spending is essential to tackling inflation, which she calls a “fundamental ­precursor to ­economic growth”. Writing in the Sunday Times, the chancellor also stressed that there is nothing “fair or progressive” about wasteful public spending or diverting “£1 in every £10 of taxpayer money” simply to service government debt. Reeves is expected to defend the move by insisting that removing the limit entirely will help prevent poor children from facing a “lifelong cost of ­living crisis”, while ultimately saving the state money over time. Her comments are being read in Westminster as a clear attempt to steady bond markets ahead of the politically sensitive decision to end the cap. Read More: Starmer won't join European leaders in Washington for Ukraine peace plan talks Read More: Tories 'on course for 14 seats' at next election, internal poll suggests

Rachel Reeves leaving Downing Street this week as she prepares for the Budget. Picture: Alamy

The move is reportedly aimed at calming Labour MPs who blocked £5 billion of benefit cuts last summer. Those MPs are expected to drop their resistance when the government brings forward further welfare reforms next year. A full child poverty strategy will be published shortly after Wednesday’s Budget. Key proposals for a sweeping overhaul of the welfare system will come through two major reviews: the Timms review of personal independence payments for disabled people, and the Milburn review into the nearly one million young people currently classed as “Neets” - not in education, employment or training. Reeves has argued these reforms would shift the welfare system away from one “designed to punish, trapping millions of people on ­benefits rather than helping them into work, into a system designed to help people succeed”. The chancellor is expected to warn that annual spending on health and disability benefits is on course to hit £100 billion by 2030 - almost double the current defence budget - accusing the previous Conservative government of leaving behind a “broken system” and spiralling costs. But she is not expected to announce further welfare measures in the Budget, prompting questions about how determined Labour is to reduce the overall bill.

Reeves visits a branch of a Tesco supermarket amid inflation rate scrutiny. Picture: Getty

The optics of expanding welfare support while announcing tax increases are also likely to attract criticism, with opponents accusing Reeves of prioritising party unity over taxpayers. To help plug the fiscal gap, the chancellor reportedly plans to raise tens of billions by freezing income tax thresholds for two more years to 2030; imposing national insurance on salary-sacrifice schemes above a new cap, affecting pension contributions; revaluing council tax for top-band properties and adding a surcharge for the most expensive homes; and bringing in a pay-per-mile scheme for electric vehicles. The Treasury had insisted only months ago the move was unaffordable. Reeves had been weighing a taper system that would have reduced payments for third and subsequent children, limiting the cost to the Treasury. But, she has faced sustained pressure from Labour MPs to go further, with Sir Keir Starmer and education secretary Bridget Phillipson among those backing full abolition. The chancellor has now agreed to scrap the cap entirely. According to government figures, the option favoured by MPs is only around £200m more expensive than the “lead” taper model previously under consideration. One source said: “The truth is if you taper it you don’t save that much money anyway.” Another source claimed that the cost per child under full abolition was actually lower than other models once long-term benefits and savings were included. The Institute for Fiscal Studies has said ending the cap could lift 630,000 children out of absolute poverty.