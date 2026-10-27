John Healey said he will invest £15 million to “back practical action to tackle misogyny head on” on the eve of the Budget.

The Government announced the move as Mr Healey is preparing to deliver his first Budget in the role on Wednesday against the backdrop of a difficult economic situation.

The Chancellor will commit £5 million a year over the next three years to schemes including mentoring for young people, workplace training and communications campaigns to improve women and girls’ safety.

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The misogyny prevention fund, expected to be confirmed at the fiscal statement, will support the work of a national taskforce established by women and equalities minister Bridget Phillipson last month.

Ministers hope the investment will attract additional funding from businesses and philanthropists to increase the reach of the schemes.

Ms Phillipson said: “Day to day misogyny – from sexist slurs and harassment to workplace discrimination – quite simply has no place in modern Britain.

“The time for talk has long passed, which is why this Government is putting its money where its mouth is when it comes to supporting women and girls. This funding is a critical step as we work to confine misogyny to the history books, where it belongs.

“Government is leading from the front, but we all have a role to play. Everyone – from big business to members of the public – can do their bit to stamp out misogyny and improve the lives of women and girls everywhere.”

Mr Healey said: “Every woman and girl deserves to feel safe, respected and able to pursue their ambitions – at school, at work and in their communities.

“This investment will back practical action to tackle misogyny head on, while bringing businesses and philanthropists on board so we can go even further – giving women and girls more opportunity to succeed and hope for the future.”

The fund will be administered through the Office for the Impact Economy, working with the Office for Equality and Opportunity, with organisations invited to bid for grants to deliver projects aimed at preventing misogyny.

The announcement comes on top of a series of “everyday fixes” set out ahead of the Budget to help people with the cost-of-living crisis, including replacing the Carers’ Allowance cliff edge, which has penalised unpaid carers for going over their earnings limit, with a taper system.

Andy Burnham, who is now in his 100th day in office, has announced a string of policies to help people and businesses with living costs since he came to power.