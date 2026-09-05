Chancellor John Healy made the announcement ahead of a major speech on the economy scheduled for Monday

John Healey at Downing Street for a Cabinet meeting. Picture: Mark Thomas/Alamy Live News

By Sophie Clark

Chancellor John Healy has warned that the Budget in the autumn could be tough, due to the economic impacts of US President Donald Trump’s war with Iran.

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Chancellor John Healy speaks to local business leaders as he joins Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham in Essex. Picture: Richard Pohle/Pool Photo via AP

This could limit Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s pledges to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, as well as spending plans across his wider agenda for Government. The Chancellor told the Financial Times: “What’s happening in the Middle East is hitting inflation, it’s hitting growth, it’s hitting borrowing costs.” He added: “It’s part of a more dangerous world that is more uncertain and it’s one of the challenges we have to meet in this country, but have to meet with other [countries].” Mr Healey would not say how much fiscal headroom he planned to maintain above his spending plans after the Budget. The Treasury has to bring the Budget into surplus by the end of the Parliament, excluding investment per key fiscal rules. The Chancellor says he is “in lockstep in our determination to meet the fiscal rules” along with the Prime Minister. He says this can be achieved “with a buffer against the sort of uncertainty that we have talked about”.

Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton and John Healy (C), when he worked as Defence Secretary. Picture: Richard Lincoln/Alamy Live News