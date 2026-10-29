The Chancellor's Budget was a missed opportunity to confront one of Britain's most pressing economic challenges: almost one million young people aged 16 to 24 are not in education, employment or training (NEET).

The Government announced £100 million for a new local apprenticeship service to connect young people with employers, while the Milburn Review will publish its recommendations on tackling the NEET crisis next month, with legislation expected next year. These are welcome steps. But they overlook a bigger opportunity: preventing young people from disengaging with the jobs of the future in the first place.

Britain is spending considerable sums trying to reconnect young adults with employment. That is necessary. But it raises a question: why are we waiting until young people have lost their direction before showing them what their future could look like?

Consider a twelve-year-old sitting in a classroom today. In just two years, they will choose their GCSE subjects, decisions that could shape their education and eventual career. Yet how many genuinely understand the opportunities awaiting them?

Artificial intelligence, robotics, biotechnology and advanced manufacturing are transforming the economy, creating entirely new industries and careers. But for many children, these opportunities remain distant concepts, disconnected from what they learn at school.

We cannot expect young people to aspire to careers they have never encountered. And when children cannot see where their education might take them, we risk losing their curiosity, confidence and ambition long before they enter the workforce.

The warning signs are already there. Last summer, girls accounted for just 19% of A-level Computer Science entries, despite outperforming boys in top grades. Recent YouGov polling also found that 43% of girls aged 11 to 16 lacked confidence in science, compared with 26% of boys.

These figures expose a troubling disconnect between ability and aspiration. Talent exists, but too many young people rule themselves out before discovering what they can achieve.

The Budget announced a new programme to help women founders and innovators scale their businesses. That ambition is welcome, but to get more women building Britain's next generation of technology companies, we must first inspire more girls to see themselves as scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs.

Britain already invests in promoting STEM. More than 28,000 STEM Ambassadors volunteer their time to reach millions of young people annually, while the Government has committed £24 million to bring tech skills to one million secondary school students. But if we are serious about tackling the NEET crisis, we must stop treating STEM engagement as an optional addition to education and start recognising its role in our curriculum.

Of course, youth unemployment has complex causes, from poor health to economic disadvantage. Inspiring children about science will not solve them all. But showing young people what they could become is surely as important as helping them find work once they leave education.

For every pound spent helping young adults enter STEM careers, we should ask how much we invest in inspiring children to consider those careers years earlier.

Businesses should become active participants in education, not just recruiters at the end. If you run a graduate scheme, why not build one for Year 8 students too? Bring real problems into classrooms, introduce children to the people solving them and give them opportunities to discover their own abilities.

That is the thinking behind bringing the National STEM Festival to the UK, an initiative I am proud to lead. It gives 13 to 19-year-olds the opportunity to identify problems they care about and develop their own STEM projects, building technical skills alongside creativity, resilience and confidence. For a child who has never imagined becoming an engineer, scientist or entrepreneur, discovering they can solve a real-world problem can transform how they see their future.

Britain's long-term prosperity depends on whether we are preparing the next generation for the jobs of the future. We cannot solve tomorrow's skills shortages if we fail to inspire today's schoolchildren. Nor can we tackle the NEET crisis through interventions at 18 and 21 without paying greater attention to what happens at 12, 13 and 14.

The forthcoming Milburn Review and subsequent legislation offer the Government another opportunity to recognise that prevention matters as much as intervention. Britain's future scientists, engineers and innovators are sitting in classrooms today. We cannot afford to wait until they leave school to discover their potential.

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Jenny Buccos is a multi-award winning director and education expert

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