Chancellor John Healey plans to spend £1bn to help poorer households handle rising energy bills

Chancellor John Healey plans to spend £1bn to help poorer households handle rising energy bills. Picture: Alamy

By Matilda Collard

John Healey plans to introduce major interventions at the budget on 28 October, which will cut energy bills for lower income households amid government alarm at the exponential forecasted rise in bills.

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The government’s cap on energy prices is poised to jump by 16%. Picture: Alamy

Sources say final decisions have not yet been made, but Healey is expected to lay out measures which will offer discounts on energy bills for millions of households living below the poverty line. If approved, the energy discount will form a major part of the budget, which government sources say will be narrow but focused on reducing cost of living. Demand for food banks in the UK is already 45% higher than in 2019, and an estimated 4.5 million households currently struggle to heat their homes.

The chancellor is working on plans to spend more than £1bn to help energy consumers. Picture: Alamy

Healey’s most likely solution will entail an increase on the Warm Homes discount- a £150 discount to energy bills offered to households on certain benefits. Healey is understood to be considering increasing this by a further £100, which would be funded by taxpayers, rather than bill-payers as the existing discount is. Energy Secretary, Miatta Fahnbulleh, has been pushing for more sweeping action to reduce bills for all consumers by as much as £120, by removing all levies. Under the energy secretary’s proposals, the levies, which fund renewable energy and efficiency schemes, would instead be paid for through taxation.

Miatta Fahnbulleh has been pushing for more sweeping action to reduce bills for all consumers by as much as £120. Picture: Alamy

Burnham told the Labour conference last week: “British businesses and bill-payers pay some of the highest energy costs in Europe. Within 10 years, I want those costs to be in line with our neighbours. “This means reforming a broken energy market so it better serves the public interest.” Officials in the energy department are working on more radical proposals for after the budget announcement, including proposals to reduce tariffs for lower income households or those that use energy below a certain threshold. This so-called “social tariff” would force energy companies to charge poorer households less for each unit of electricity they consume than richer ones. However, a measure like this would take a very long time to organise and impose, requiring a vast amount of data collection, and is therefore not likely to be implemented in the near future.

An estimated 4.5 million households currently struggle to heat their homes. Picture: Alamy

An alternative plan, known as a “rising block tariff”, would also vary the tariffs that energy companies can charge households, but based on consumption levels rather than income. The idea, proposed by the New Economics Foundation (NEF) thinktank under Fahnbulleh, would charge consumers less for a set amount of “essential” use and more once their consumption crossed that threshold. This scheme has the potential to alleviate some financial burden, but inevitably inadvertently discriminates against larger households and families.

a “rising block tariff”, would also vary the tariffs that energy companies can charge households, but based on consumption levels rather than income. Picture: Alamy