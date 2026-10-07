Chancellor’s intervention plans could cut energy bills for millions
Chancellor John Healey plans to spend £1bn to help poorer households handle rising energy bills
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John Healey plans to introduce major interventions at the budget on 28 October, which will cut energy bills for lower income households amid government alarm at the exponential forecasted rise in bills.
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Government ministers have become alarmed at forecasts which suggest that household energy bills could rise by hundreds of pounds in January.
As the war in the Middle East continues to drive up energy costs, household gas and electricity bills in Great Britain are predicted to reach almost £2,000 a year from the start of 2027.
The government’s cap on energy prices is poised to jump by 16%, equivalent to adding £276 to the average annual bill.
The chancellor is working on plans to spend more than £1bn to help energy consumers to handle the rising costs, the bulk of which is likely to go towards increasing the discount given to households on certain benefits.
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Sources say final decisions have not yet been made, but Healey is expected to lay out measures which will offer discounts on energy bills for millions of households living below the poverty line.
If approved, the energy discount will form a major part of the budget, which government sources say will be narrow but focused on reducing cost of living.
Demand for food banks in the UK is already 45% higher than in 2019, and an estimated 4.5 million households currently struggle to heat their homes.
Healey’s most likely solution will entail an increase on the Warm Homes discount- a £150 discount to energy bills offered to households on certain benefits.
Healey is understood to be considering increasing this by a further £100, which would be funded by taxpayers, rather than bill-payers as the existing discount is.
Energy Secretary, Miatta Fahnbulleh, has been pushing for more sweeping action to reduce bills for all consumers by as much as £120, by removing all levies.
Under the energy secretary’s proposals, the levies, which fund renewable energy and efficiency schemes, would instead be paid for through taxation.
Burnham told the Labour conference last week: “British businesses and bill-payers pay some of the highest energy costs in Europe. Within 10 years, I want those costs to be in line with our neighbours.
“This means reforming a broken energy market so it better serves the public interest.”
Officials in the energy department are working on more radical proposals for after the budget announcement, including proposals to reduce tariffs for lower income households or those that use energy below a certain threshold.
This so-called “social tariff” would force energy companies to charge poorer households less for each unit of electricity they consume than richer ones.
However, a measure like this would take a very long time to organise and impose, requiring a vast amount of data collection, and is therefore not likely to be implemented in the near future.
An alternative plan, known as a “rising block tariff”, would also vary the tariffs that energy companies can charge households, but based on consumption levels rather than income.
The idea, proposed by the New Economics Foundation (NEF) thinktank under Fahnbulleh, would charge consumers less for a set amount of “essential” use and more once their consumption crossed that threshold.
This scheme has the potential to alleviate some financial burden, but inevitably inadvertently discriminates against larger households and families.
Alex Chapman, head of economic and environmental policy at NEF, said: “A serious price spike is coming, and without action, bills will exceed the peak of the last crisis.
The government must use the budget to put in place both targeted support for the most vulnerable and, critically, a safety net for all.”
He advocated for capturing the benefits of cheap renewables, and offering every household a “block” of essential energy at a protected price.
Alfie Stirling, economist and director of policy at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said: “Energy support for this winter needs to tick three boxes.
"It needs to support the majority of households; within this, it needs to target the most support towards those in greatest need; and- as far as possible- it needs to actually lower the price, thereby bringing down inflation.
"The UK does not yet have the right toolkit to respond effectively to energy price shocks- building better tools is now a critical priority for our future security and living standards.”