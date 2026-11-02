Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the “a group of uninvited males” managed to enter the party “via a garden fence” before assaulting the five victims, aged 16 or 17.

By Flaminia Luck

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after five boys were seriously hurt in a stabbing at a Halloween party in Hampshire, police said.

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Two of the five victims, all aged 16 or 17, remain in hospital, with one of them in a life-threatening condition following the attack on Saturday night. All five boys had been invited to attend a supervised party at a home on Park Road, Chandler’s Ford, Eastleigh, where they were found injured at around 10.30pm, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said. A 17-year-old and 16-year-old, both from Southampton, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in police custody. The force said “a group of uninvited males” managed to enter the party “via a garden fence” before assaulting the five victims.

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