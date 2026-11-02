Arrests made after 'group of uninvited males' infiltrated Halloween party and stabbed five teens
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the “a group of uninvited males” managed to enter the party “via a garden fence” before assaulting the five victims, aged 16 or 17.
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Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after five boys were seriously hurt in a stabbing at a Halloween party in Hampshire, police said.
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Two of the five victims, all aged 16 or 17, remain in hospital, with one of them in a life-threatening condition following the attack on Saturday night.
All five boys had been invited to attend a supervised party at a home on Park Road, Chandler’s Ford, Eastleigh, where they were found injured at around 10.30pm, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.
A 17-year-old and 16-year-old, both from Southampton, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in police custody.
The force said “a group of uninvited males” managed to enter the party “via a garden fence” before assaulting the five victims.
Officers will be visiting local schools and colleges to provide reassurance in the wake of the incident.
'Disruption'
Detective Chief Inspector Elizabeth Pirie said: “Whilst the two arrests are a significant development in our investigation, which has moved at pace since the incident was first reported to us, we still urge our communities to contact us with any information, no matter how small it may seem.
“I understand the effect that such an incident will have had on the local community, and I do not underestimate the disruption that our scenes have caused to those living in the area. We are working hard to reduce the impact.
“We are extremely grateful for the understanding of our communities whilst we continue working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.”
The force said it was interested in speaking to anyone who attended the party or has footage, including doorbell camera footage, covering Park Road and the surrounding area.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via their website, quoting reference 44260534624, or Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or using its website.