'Change starts with honesty,' Burnham vowed, as the MP-in-waiting was confirmed as the new Labour Party leader

Andy Burnham is officially confirmed as the new leader of the Labour Party at a special conference held at the Trades Union Congress. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Andy Burnham today insisted he is 'ready' to become Prime Minister, delivering a message of hope and unity as he vowed to be "a leader for the North, the South, the East and the West".

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Speaking from a special party conference in London where he was declared Labour Party leader, the Makerfield MP said the country is "crying out" for a new sort of politics, promising to forge a path that is "distinctly Labour". Calling time on attempts to "out-Green the Greens or out-Reform Reform", he urged his party to forge its own path and to "stop wearing the Tories' clothes". The newly appointed MP for Makerfield took the party reins during Friday's special conference at the Trades Union Congress headquarters in central London. It marks the final step before replacing Sir Keir Starmer as prime minister next week. "We are united," Burnham insisted of his party from behind his lectern, branding it a "last chance" for Labour. "We’re going to give them hope back," Mr Burnham added. Read more: Burnham to forge new path as Labour leader - with departing Starmer insisting: 'I go with pride' Read more: Burnham must be careful 'not to hammer London' as part of his devolution plans, former Home Secretary says

A resounding message of hope, optimism and unity, Burnham attempted to put concerns over his lack of national leadership experience to bed, as he highlighted the politicians that had shaped him as a Labour representative. Taking time to thank Neil Kinnock, Margaret Beckett and David Blunkett, he insisted: "I know what I believe after 25 years as an elected Labour representative, and I know what I want to do after 25 years; I have a plan." Branding party in-fighting and Westminster's briefing culture an "indulgence" that has no place under his premiership, the PM-in-waiting delivered a message centred around unity. He also urged fellow Labour MPs, Burnham to choose "problem scoring rather than points scoring" and seek "common ground" in politics. That way, Burnham added, "political discourse becomes that little bit less toxic".

Andy Burnham, MP for Makerfield, arrives at Congress House, headquarters of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), to attend a special conference where he will be confirmed as Leader of the Labour Party. Picture: Alamy

The new Labour leader also touched on the speculation surrounding his potential new cabinet, with Burnham telling the conference he is yet to decide his cabinet, but promising to reveal his top team "soon". "I am a leader for the North, the South, the East, the West, for Scotland, and for Wales, and for Northern Ireland, " Mr Burnham added, as he attempted to unite the UK. He said the Labour movement which backed him “heard the call from the people of Makerfield on behalf of forgotten places everywhere up and down this country for a return of the Labour they once knew.” "I am ready," Burnham insisted of Monday's appointment as Prime Minister. Making a positive nod to the outgoing PM Sir Keir Starmer, Burnham emphasised his readiness "to lead and build on the foundation laid by one person more than any other".

burnham at the party conference. Picture: Getty