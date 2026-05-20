The chief executive of Channel 4 has said she is "deeply sorry" for the distress caused to Married At First Sight UK participants after allegations emerged they were raped and sexually assaulted by their partners.

The world of reality TV has been shaken following claims aired that two women had been raped during filming of Married At First Sight UK (MAFS). A third woman had said she was the victim of a non-consensual sex act.

A fourth ‘bride’ who appeared on MAFS said she quit in disgust over the way she and her co-stars were treated, while another woman told the Daily Mail there were lax background checks and she felt there were failures of duty of care towards those taking part.

She said: “I chose to leave early because I wasn't comfortable contributing to someone else's mental health problems when they clearly had issues already. What's right for your wellbeing at the end of the day, that was more important than anything.”

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Speaking to reporters today, Priya Dogra said a review was under way into the allegations.

She said: “While I attempt to do my best to answer questions, I’ll ask their forbearance because there are limitations on what I can say before this review is complete late in the summer.

“That said I have watched the programme and heard the women’s accounts which are very troubling. Their distress is clear, and for that I am, of course, deeply sorry. Welfare across all our programmes is hugely important to us, and is a primary concern.

“However, I’m sure you’ll appreciate that Channel 4 cannot investigate the specific allegations against the men, which they have denied, nor can I comment on them in any way.

“We are a broadcaster, not an adjudicator, and allegations of this type are investigated by other bodies, including when complaints are raised by the police.

"What I can do, and have done, as you have heard, is to commission an external review, which I did just days after being first contacted by the BBC back in April.”

Channel 4 chief content officer Ian Katz said the broadcaster “ensured that women involved were kept safe when any issues were raised to us” and were given “appropriate support."

Channel 4 has said it was “presented with serious allegations of wrongdoing against a small number of past contributors, allegations that we understand those contributors have denied”, and added that it is “mindful of the privacy and continuing duty of care towards all contributors”.

The broadcaster said it cannot comment on or disclose details of the allegations.

Lawyers for CPL reportedly told the BBC its welfare system is “gold standard” and it acted appropriately.

Priya Dogra, chief executive of Channel 4, said she wanted to “express my sympathy to contributors who have clearly been distressed” after taking part in the show, and added that contributors’ wellbeing is “always of paramount importance”.

She added that the “very serious allegations” are “not something that Channel 4 is in a position to adjudicate on”, and added that she felt the broadcaster responded “quickly, appropriately, sensitively and with wellbeing front and centre”.

An Ofcom spokesperson said it had “launched an external review into contributor care on MAFS UK and we await its findings”.

Sir Ian Cheshire, the Government’s candidate to be the next Ofcom chairman, said he “welcomed” Channel 4’s decision to investigate the allegations of rape on the show.

Speaking to the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee on Wednesday, Sir Ian, who was Channel 4’s chairman between 2022 and 2025, said: “I welcome the fact that Channel 4 are taking the allegations seriously on Married At First Sight.”

It is understood that no decision has been made on future series of Married At First Sight.

CPL has been approached for comment. CPL has described its welfare measures as robust and 'gold standard', and says it had acted appropriately in all the cases discussed in the Panorama investigation.