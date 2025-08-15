Channel crackdown: Fresh shipment of inflatable boats bound for people smugglers intercepted in Bulgaria
National Crime Agency officers have seized another batch of inflatable small boats believed to be heading to people smugglers operating in the English Channel.
Enforcement agents discovered 20 inflatable boats in a lorry at the Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint in Bulgaria on Sunday night.
The truck was bound for the Netherlands but was intercepted by the NCA, working with its Bulgarian partners for the second time in less than three weeks to make such a discovery.
Another 25 inflatable boats were seized last month at the Balkan checkpoint, taking the total seized at the site in 2025 to 69.
Gill Duggan, head of Europe for National Crime Agency International, said: "Stopping these dangerous boats from reaching the hands of people smugglers has prevented crossings and prevented lives being put at risk."
NCA operations have been heavily focused this year on stopping the supply of small boat equipment to Europe.
Working alongside the Home Office International Operations, officers passed on intelligence to the Bulgarian National Customs Agency, enabling them to intercept the lorry and impound the boats.
More than 700 boats and engines have been seized since early 2023, Ms Duggan said.
The 8m (26.2ft) boats found in the lorry are unsuitable for deep water, but have still been used to carry up to 1,200 people across the Channel, according to the NCA.
The lorry driver was charged with breaching Bulgarian customs regulations.
Official figures show more than 25,000 migrants have crossed the Channel so far in 2025 - the first time that number has been reached in July.
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: "Tackling organised immigration crime of this scale requires sustained effort.
"It will take time, but operations like this show we are making clear progress with our Plan For Change, disrupting and dismantling networks and holding those who exploit vulnerable people to account."