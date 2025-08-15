National Crime Agency officers have seized another batch of inflatable small boats believed to be heading to people smugglers operating in the English Channel.

Enforcement agents discovered 20 inflatable boats in a lorry at the Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint in Bulgaria on Sunday night.

The truck was bound for the Netherlands but was intercepted by the NCA, working with its Bulgarian partners for the second time in less than three weeks to make such a discovery.

Another 25 inflatable boats were seized last month at the Balkan checkpoint, taking the total seized at the site in 2025 to 69.

Gill Duggan, head of Europe for National Crime Agency International, said: "Stopping these dangerous boats from reaching the hands of people smugglers has prevented crossings and prevented lives being put at risk."

